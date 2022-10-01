Read full article on original website
1 person critically injured after shooting in Huntsville
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Hester Lane.
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
Wreck closed down I-65 in Cullman County, now open
A Sunday morning wreck shut down traffic traveling on Interstate 65 in Cullman County, but the road has now reopened. A multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, state troopers said. All lanes of I-65 near the 304 mile marker in Cullman County were shut down, but...
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
Man missing from Bessemer 4 days; public’s help sought
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bessemer man who has been missing four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, 39, was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with Alabama license plate 1A0182U. According to Bessemer police,...
wvtm13.com
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
WAFF
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday, October 1st
Roscoe Covington, 50 of Centre, charged with Burglary 3rd degree and failure to pay on a previous charge by the Centre Police Department. Skyler Copeland, 29 of Hokes Bluff, charged on 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Whitney Blevins, 34...
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex
State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
wvtm13.com
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
