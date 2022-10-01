ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Wreck closed down I-65 in Cullman County, now open

A Sunday morning wreck shut down traffic traveling on Interstate 65 in Cullman County, but the road has now reopened. A multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, state troopers said. All lanes of I-65 near the 304 mile marker in Cullman County were shut down, but...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man missing from Bessemer 4 days; public’s help sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bessemer man who has been missing four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, 39, was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with Alabama license plate 1A0182U. According to Bessemer police,...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday, October 1st

Roscoe Covington, 50 of Centre, charged with Burglary 3rd degree and failure to pay on a previous charge by the Centre Police Department. Skyler Copeland, 29 of Hokes Bluff, charged on 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Whitney Blevins, 34...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex

State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL

