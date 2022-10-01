Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington
A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington.
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
WKRC
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
Fox 19
Hamilton officer fired following arrest, charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17. Hamilton police say that Johnson,...
At least 1 person hospitalized in an accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Trotwood Sunday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the area of East Trotwood Boulevard and Stubbs Drive...
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle occurred in Sharonville Saturday afternoon. The crash left the 59-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries.
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
University of Cincinnati News Record
'Power in Community': Remembering Cayden Turner, the UC Student killed in yesterday’s hit-and-run
After a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday on Jefferson Avenue involving two University of Cincinnati (UC) students, the community is coming together at the 86 Coffee Bar to remember Cayden Turner, who was later pronounced dead at the UC Medical Center following the incident. The students, Turner and Namiya Russell, were struck...
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
