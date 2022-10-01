ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized in an accident in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Trotwood Sunday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the area of East Trotwood Boulevard and Stubbs Drive...
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH

