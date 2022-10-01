Kate Middleton ‘Terrified’ Around Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance: ‘Body Language Screams Keep Away From Me,’ Royal Expert Claims

Kate Middleton seemed to want to keep her distance from Meghan Markle during their recent appearance , one royal expert claims. The expert explained why Kate appeared to be “terrified” when she joined Prince William, Meghan, and Prince Harry recently.

Kate Middleton’s body language around Meghan Markle ‘screams keep away from me,’ expert says

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan reunited on Sept. 10 at Windsor Castle to view tributes left for Queen Elizabeth and meet with well-wishers following the queen’s death.

It was the first time the “Fab Four” had appeared together publicly since Commonwealth Day in 2020 so naturally, all eyes were on their body language and interactions.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Kate seemed to deliberately keep her distance from Meghan.

Sean analyzed the appearance in a video posted on his YouTube channel, pointing out that royal watchers were interested in “what was going on behind the scenes.”

He noted, “And when you think about it yourself and you look at the pictures, you do have to see that the body language really screams ‘keep away from me.'”

Kate appeared ‘terrified’ around Meghan, according to expert

Sean explained that Kate was “petrified,” but not in a physical way. “According to a very good source — and as ever, we have to say ‘allegedly’ — Catherine, our brand new Princess of Wales, was petrified,” the expert explained. Not petrified in the physical sense, of course, but terrified in fact to say anything to her former close duchess pal Meghan.”

He continued, “And this is because she simply has no trust.”

Sean claimed, “[Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply because she felt that whatever was said, discussed — even an informal chat — could have been leaked out.”

The commentator added, “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know.”

The expert noted that noted, “Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on. [And] was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well.”

Sean said, “So you can understand Catherine’s reticence to get involved.”

Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle an icy stare during the appearance

Perhaps this is why Kate appeared to give an icy stare in Meghan’s direction during the appearance. According to body language expert Katia Loisel, Kate “appeared to look through” Meghan — giving an icy stare in Meghan’s direction, before breaking into a smile and waving to the crowd.

Kate seemed “reluctant to interact” and didn’t make eye contact during the appearance, Loisel told 7News Australia.

“On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate , however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated,” Loisel explained. “Rather, Kate appeared to look through her, suggesting underlying tension between the pair.”

The Duchess of Sussex showed uncertainty after Kate’s “icy stare,” according to Loisel. “Meghan appeared clearly taken aback and uncertain, stepping sideways, orientating her body away from Kate, shifting her weight from foot, her head slightly stooped,” the expert explained.

Loisel added, “Her gestures uncertain and hesitant with the use of manipulators or self-adaptors further suggesting discomfort and uncertainty.”

