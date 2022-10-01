ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page Revealed Some of the Horses Are Fake

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Regé-Jean Page is one of the breakout stars of the Netflix series Bridgerton , a talented young actor who burst to fame in late 2020. As the charming Duke Simon Basset, Page won over many hearts around the world. In the years since, he’s had the opportunity to take on other exciting acting projects as a result of his Bridgerton success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GBOG_0iHTrJef00
‘Bridgerton’ actor Regé-Jean Page | Liam Daniel/Netflix

All the while, Page has remained transparent about his experience filming the period romance. In an interview released around the same time that the first season premiered, Page opened up about the filming process, revealing that fake horses were used during several key scenes.

Regé-Jean Page played Simon Basset in ‘Bridgerton’

When Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in December 2020, few pop culture fans were familiar with the handsome actor who played Simon Basset. However, it wasn’t long before his name was on everyone’s lips.

Page’s portrayal of the charming yet conflicted duke made waves, and many proclaimed him to be the big breakout star of the hit series.

While Page did not return to the show for the second season and has announced his intention to pursue other projects, for now, he is still closely associated with the world of Bridgerton – and many fans hold out hope that he could eventually return to the role that he made so popular.

What did Regé-Jean Page say about the fake horses in ‘Bridgerton’?

In a December 2020 interview with Still Watching Netflix , Page discussed how interesting it was to film the carriage scenes in Bridgerton . “A bunch of the horses in the series are fake,” Page admitted.

“They’re not actually horses at all. We filmed the carriage scenes in the studio. Usually, it’s just like three grips … you’re just sat there, and you have a greenscreen in the background, and it’s just like ‘OK, make the horses go faster,’ and then you hear three guys go ‘ughhh…’

Page joked, “I guess they take that out in post-production. I find it hard to keep a straight face through that.” In spite of the trickery that went on to make the carriage scenes happen, they certainly looked convincing onscreen – and for many fans, the intimate carriage scenes between Daphne and Simon were some of the most winning moments in the entire first season of Bridgerton .

Regé-Jean Page opened up about ‘Bridgerton’s’ success

As much as fans want Page to return to Bridgerton , it seems as though the actor is content where things stand. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Page discussed where his character left off in Season One, noting, “Shondaland I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing.” Page went on to describe how, according to Bol News ,

“Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place. He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”

Page noted that since his character and Daphne are now happily married and are ostensibly enjoying their “happily ever after,” the production team behind Bridgerton “aren’t going to touch” the character of Simon Basset.

He also admitted that despite the rumors, nothing concrete suggests that the character is being recast and again reiterated that he doesn’t plan on returning to the show that made him a star. In the end, he’s thrilled about the show’s success and for the reception that he’s received, admitting, “I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more.”

RELATED: Regé-Jean Page Was Reportedly Offered This Salary to Be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Horse#The Horses#Hollywood#Liam Daniel Netflix
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

195K+
Followers
116K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy