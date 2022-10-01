Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson set off 3-point fireworks in Japan, 'humble' Jordan Poole in the process
With the Golden State Warriors in Japan for a pair of preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson treated fans to a downtown show on Saturday. Competing as a pair in a 3-point shootout against teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Splash Brothers reminded the...
Yardbarker
The Warriors Have A Huge Asset Back On The Floor
How does a championship team like the Golden State Warriors get even better just months after claiming yet another Finals victory?. Apparently, they do it by bringing back one of the most promising and energetic centers in the league. That is exactly what the Warriors are doing with James Wiseman,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson win NBA Japan Games 3-point shooting contest
After winning their preseason opener on Friday, the Golden State Warriors have one more game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Japan before returning back to the Bay Area. Prior to their contest on Saturday night, Saitama Super Arena hosted a 3-point shooting competition featuring four members of the...
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
Report: Warriors-Lakers game on Oct. 18 is 2nd-most expensive regular season game of all time
Interest in the Los Angeles Lakers’ opener against the Golden State Warriors is high enough that the contest is already the second-most expensive ticket ever for an NBA regular season game. The average price for a ticket to the Oct. 18 game at the Chase Center in San Francisco...
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder Trade Complete 8-Player Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
NBC Sports
Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game
Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
NBC Sports
Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump
Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
NBA Analysis Network
