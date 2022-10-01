ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Warriors Have A Huge Asset Back On The Floor

How does a championship team like the Golden State Warriors get even better just months after claiming yet another Finals victory?. Apparently, they do it by bringing back one of the most promising and energetic centers in the league. That is exactly what the Warriors are doing with James Wiseman,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game

Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump

Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

October 2022

Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, […]. October 1, 2022 James Piercey Comments Off...
NBA
CBS Sports

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense

The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

The Suns Have A Massive Price Tag

The Phoenix Suns are currently looking for a new owner. Just weeks ago, Robert Sarver started the process of selling the franchise after an official report highlighted the racist and sexist comments and actions he made towards staff members over the years. Sarver moving on is the right thing to...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
