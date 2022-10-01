Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
247Sports
College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 entering Week 6
College football rankings significantly changed Sunday via ESPN's Week 6 FPI following another crazy weekend of results across the top 25. That included Clemson's notable win over N.C. State in the rivalry's first top-10 meeting and No. 1 Georgia's escape from upset-minded Missouri. Nearing the season's halfway point, the race to the College Football Playoff is heating within several Power Five conferences, including the Pac-12, where USC remains unbeaten after five weeks under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.
‘Grateful’ Myles Garrett speaks after crash
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time following his Monday afternoon crash.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tom Brady Sound Off Following Sunday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tom Brady speaks following the game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin gushes after Kentucky win: 'Our guys showed up'
Ole Miss earned a significant boost up to No. 14 in the rankings, but there were still plenty of questions surrounding the Rebels due to a soft non-conference schedule. A showdown against No. 7 Kentucky was supposed to show if Ole Miss truly was legit. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels answered the call. The Ole Miss defense forced two big takeaways and had a clutch stop late in the fourth quarter to seal a 22-19 victory.
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
Saban Laments Defensive Loss Of Intensity
Alabama scoring 49 points in a game is not a great surprise. But a team that had given up only 29 points in its first four games giving up 26 to Arkansas in Fayetteville was not good news for the Tide. Certainly not the worst news Saturday as No. 2 Alabama improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. That was quarterback Bryce Young suffering a sprained shoulder.
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
