The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NFL
lastwordonsports.com

Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss

The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley shines in New York Giants win with latest 100-yard performance

Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.
NFL
#Giants#Bears#Sports News#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' disappointing loss vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants 20-12 on Sunday, falling to 2-2 ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a one-possession loss by Chicago, but there were a number of reasons why they fell short. The Bears offense stalled in the red zone; the defense struggled to stop the run (and stop play-action bootlegs); and the coaching staff was out-coached by Brian Daboll’s staff.
The Spun

Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm. Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the...
NFL

