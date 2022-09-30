Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker
The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
lastwordonsports.com
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
On insane day for Daniel Jones (and Giants’ offense), Brian Daboll finds way to beat Bears — and start 3-1
Daniel Jones was on the move again, rolling to his right. But now, he had nowhere to go. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker closed in on Jones, sacking him awkwardly, with Jones’ left ankle twisting as he went down. Just like that, the Giants’ ailing offense sustained another blow. Just...
Stock up, down after Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium and are now 3-1 on the season. It wasn’t exactly a pretty victory for Big Blue, but which of them have been? And more importantly, who cares? The team has been so bad for so long that winning ugly is a welcomed alternative.
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley shines in New York Giants win with latest 100-yard performance
Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
Giants place Aaron Robinson on injured reserve, as ailing secondary preps for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
The Giants on Tuesday placed Aaron Robinson, their No. 2 outside cornerback, on injured reserve. So he must miss at least four games, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Packers in London. After that, the Giants play the Ravens, Jaguars, and Seahawks — and then have a Week 9 bye.
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' disappointing loss vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants 20-12 on Sunday, falling to 2-2 ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a one-possession loss by Chicago, but there were a number of reasons why they fell short. The Bears offense stalled in the red zone; the defense struggled to stop the run (and stop play-action bootlegs); and the coaching staff was out-coached by Brian Daboll’s staff.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 4 loss vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday, where they dropped to 2-2 on the season. It was a frustrating loss considering the Bears had plenty of chances to win this game against a bad Giants team. But Chicago stalled in the red zone, failed to contain Saquon Barkley and committed a costly turnover in the final minutes.
Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm. Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the...
