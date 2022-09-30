Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers fall near the bottom of ESPN NFL power rankings
Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 1-3 and really brings into question if even a quarterback change can turn this season around. Pittsburgh went with rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half but failed to hold off the Jets in the end. ESPN put out its new NFL power rankings and the loss cost the Steelers five more spots where they landed at No. 29.
Are the Falcons already exceeding expectations
Jon Chuckery and NFL writer, Eric Edholm, discuss the Atlanta Falcons and whether or not the team has already exceeded expectations and are a better team than most think.
Comments / 0