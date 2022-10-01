Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
Golf.com
Mackenzie Hughes’ clutch play earns playoff win at Sanderson Farms Championship
It didn’t always look pretty for Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but when the pressure was highest, he delivered. Coming down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson, he blew his drive well right on the par-5 14th before getting up and down from nearly 140 yards by making a 16-foot par save. Then he made tricky up and downs on both 17 and 18.
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship total purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share
A second PGA Tour winner of the new 2022-23 season will be crowned on Sunday, and Mark Hubbard is in the driver’s seat at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Hubbard leads at 15 under, with Mackenzie Hughes chasing at 14 under. They make up the final pairing at The Country Club of Jackson.
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
Golf.com
‘You talk about the nerves kicking in’: Pro torpedoes at Sanderson Farms
He fist-pumped. Held it for a good two seconds, too. No, Emiliano Grillo hadn’t lost his sense of humor, though he had coughed up a shot at the Sanderson Farms Championship. “I’m speechless,” analyst Jim Gallagher Jr. said on the Golf Channel broadcast. “Yikes,” announcer Steve Sands...
2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
Golf Digest
This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky
Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
