ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
NFL
SB Nation

Why Tom Brady came back after retiring from the Bucs this offseason

The first thing I feel every morning is pain. It starts with the lower back, but as I slowly shake off the night of sleep and pull myself together, other spots of pain emerge. Both knees, of course. Then both shoulders, each of which has a torn labrum that needs surgical intervention. Some day I’ll get that done.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Qb#Nbc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Mvp#Afc West Title
NBC Sports

Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break

When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster

Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick

Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: I’ve removed players with concussion symptoms even if doctors cleared them

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he has taken players out of games because he suspected they suffered a concussion, even if the medical staff cleared the player to play. “I’ve definitely done that before. Oh yeah,” Belichick said on WEEI. “If I see a player that I think is not functioning properly that for some reason has not been identified, then absolutely I would [take them out]. I have done that. I would say not recently, but those are things that have happened at other points in my career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy