NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
Cris Collinsworth goes nuts over Patrick Mahomes during ‘SNF’
Patrick Mahomes was putting on a show during the “Sunday Night Football” game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcer Cris Collinsworth was loving it. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions against Tampa Bay. They scored points on six of...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News
If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
Chiefs Fans React to Brittany Mahomes Ripping Controversial Article About Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, slammed The Kansas City Star on Friday after the outlet published a highly controversial opinion concerning the Chiefs star quarterback. In the publication’s “Letters to the Editor” section, an NFL fan from Illinois recently claimed that Mahomes “is not a team player,” in a...
Why Tom Brady came back after retiring from the Bucs this offseason
The first thing I feel every morning is pain. It starts with the lower back, but as I slowly shake off the night of sleep and pull myself together, other spots of pain emerge. Both knees, of course. Then both shoulders, each of which has a torn labrum that needs surgical intervention. Some day I’ll get that done.
Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Bill Belichick: I’ve removed players with concussion symptoms even if doctors cleared them
Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he has taken players out of games because he suspected they suffered a concussion, even if the medical staff cleared the player to play. “I’ve definitely done that before. Oh yeah,” Belichick said on WEEI. “If I see a player that I think is not functioning properly that for some reason has not been identified, then absolutely I would [take them out]. I have done that. I would say not recently, but those are things that have happened at other points in my career.
