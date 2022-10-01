Read full article on original website
Classes canceled Monday for students in Aberdeen School District due to online threats
ABERDEEN, Wash. — School has been canceled for all students in the Aberdeen School District on Monday due to online threats, Superintendent Jeffrey Thake announced Sunday evening. After-school activities and sports were also canceled. Police and district officials are investigating threatening messages that were posted on one of Aberdeen...
‘This Doesn’t Just Happen by Chance’: How the Chehalis School District Became a Jewel in Public Education
Editor’s note: This is the first installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. When W.F. West High School held its 2010 graduation, about 77% of the senior class received a diploma. Less...
thejoltnews.com
Arbor Day in Olympia proclaimed for Saturday, October 8
Olympia is inviting community members to participate in planting new trees as the city celebrates Arbor Day at Squaxin Park on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Olympia City Council that day as Arbor Day at its meeting this past Tuesday and encouraged the community to support a healthy forest for future generations by preserving and planting trees.
The Suburban Times
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
KUOW
New memorial honors Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Washington State Fairgrounds
Thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated at the Washington State Fairgrounds during World War II. Now, there is an effort to create a permanent memorial gallery for those who were held here. If you or a loved one lived at these camps, the Japanese American Citizens League is asking you...
kentreporter.com
Coughing in King County | Shiers
Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com. To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
thurstontalk.com
Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online
Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
County Commissioner Drafts Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Camps on Lewis County Land
Lewis County is not unique in its rising population of unsheltered residents. But, perhaps unlike larger counties in Western Washington, the county could count on one hand the number of homeless encampments where people are living. Still, these encampments present concerns to officials. After touring it in late summer, Commissioner...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater’s fund balance projected to fall under the required minimum amount by 2027
According to data projections made by Tumwater's Finance Director, Troy Niemeyer, Tumwater’s fund balance is predicted to fall below the minimum required balance by 2027. The 2027 balance is expected to close at $3,327,624, which is three million short of the then required balance of $6,331,000. Further, the city’s...
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
