Dayana Sabatin

September Stimulus Update

Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Educated Big Cities In The Country

A college education is not for everyone. Yet for many who choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree, the experience is not only intellectually enriching, but also a key driver to upward economic mobility. In the United States, a bachelor’s degree can open up a wide range of employment opportunities and lead to greater job security […]
The Associated Press

Americans Believe Food Inflation is 22.8%, Nearly 10 Points Higher than Reality, dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker Finds

Americans believe that food-at-home inflation has hit 22.8%, 9.7 points higher than the 13.1% annual rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics according to the latest dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker (CTT) released today. The perceived rate of food inflation is 5.1% higher than the dunnhumby Consumer Pulse report from February 2022, just after Ukraine was invaded. The dunnhumby study also found that the impact of food inflation varies widely by geography and demographics. The CTT is part of The dunnhumby Quarterly, a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the second edition being focused on inflation.
PYMNTS

Freight Carrier Pullback Signals Tough Holiday Season for Retailers

Carriers are signaling the holiday season — and beyond — will be no saving grace for retailers struggling to keep margins intact and combat inflation. Specifically, major shippers are cutting back on the voyages that get goods where they need to go, from country to country. The pullbacks...
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, September 30, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, climate change in the farm bill, markets analysis, and top stories from this week. Two of the largest pesticide makers in the world, Syngenta and Corteva, illegally paid distributors to limit their business with competitors that made cheaper generic versions of their chemicals, so they could charge inflated prices to farmers, alleged the Federal Trade Commission and 10 state attorneys general in a lawsuit on Thursday.
