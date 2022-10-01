Americans believe that food-at-home inflation has hit 22.8%, 9.7 points higher than the 13.1% annual rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics according to the latest dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker (CTT) released today. The perceived rate of food inflation is 5.1% higher than the dunnhumby Consumer Pulse report from February 2022, just after Ukraine was invaded. The dunnhumby study also found that the impact of food inflation varies widely by geography and demographics. The CTT is part of The dunnhumby Quarterly, a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the second edition being focused on inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO