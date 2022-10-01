Read full article on original website
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Housing Prices Plunge Furthest in These 10 Metro Areas Across U.S.
In July, 20 U.S. metropolitan areas had reported a dip in home prices, but this figure more than doubled to 45 in August.
Finally, there’s good news for renters in these major U.S. cities
(NEXSTAR) – After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally a bit of good news for apartment shoppers. A number of major U.S. cities saw the rental asking price fall in August, according to a report from Apartments.com, which is owned by real estate research group CoStar.
September Stimulus Update
Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Rossen Reports: Major carriers hiring 100,000 workers for holiday season
Major carriers are getting staffed up to make sure you get your packages on time. UPS just announced it's going to hire more than 100,000 workers for the coming season and it's going to increase pay to as much as $30 an hour for certain positions and locations. The company...
Most Educated Big Cities In The Country
A college education is not for everyone. Yet for many who choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree, the experience is not only intellectually enriching, but also a key driver to upward economic mobility. In the United States, a bachelor’s degree can open up a wide range of employment opportunities and lead to greater job security […]
Americans Believe Food Inflation is 22.8%, Nearly 10 Points Higher than Reality, dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker Finds
Americans believe that food-at-home inflation has hit 22.8%, 9.7 points higher than the 13.1% annual rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics according to the latest dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker (CTT) released today. The perceived rate of food inflation is 5.1% higher than the dunnhumby Consumer Pulse report from February 2022, just after Ukraine was invaded. The dunnhumby study also found that the impact of food inflation varies widely by geography and demographics. The CTT is part of The dunnhumby Quarterly, a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the second edition being focused on inflation.
Freight Carrier Pullback Signals Tough Holiday Season for Retailers
Carriers are signaling the holiday season — and beyond — will be no saving grace for retailers struggling to keep margins intact and combat inflation. Specifically, major shippers are cutting back on the voyages that get goods where they need to go, from country to country. The pullbacks...
Amazon Raises Wages For Warehouse Workers to $19 Per Hour
On Sept. 28, Amazon announced it would be raising average hourly wages for its warehouse’s workers to $19 in October — a move the company said represents a $1 billion investment over the next year. The company said that average hourly pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment...
Evening Edition | Friday, September 30, 2022
In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, climate change in the farm bill, markets analysis, and top stories from this week. Two of the largest pesticide makers in the world, Syngenta and Corteva, illegally paid distributors to limit their business with competitors that made cheaper generic versions of their chemicals, so they could charge inflated prices to farmers, alleged the Federal Trade Commission and 10 state attorneys general in a lawsuit on Thursday.
