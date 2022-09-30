ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

kiwaradio.com

Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Child struck by farm vehicle in George

GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
GEORGE, IA
KX News

Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months.  “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
WORTHINGTON, MN
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3. Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Mix 97-3

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife

SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxfalls.business

Filmmakers choose S.D. setting for latest feature film

This paid piece is sponsored by Pendar Properties. Just when Dalton Coffey had made a big career decision, it was hard to tell whether the universe agreed. The longtime commercial producer was going all in on his passion – filmmaking. “I sold off all my gear in February 2020,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
myradioworks.net

Slayton teen injured in Friday tractor accident

A Slayton-area teenager was injured when the antique tractor he was driving overturned Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 14-year-old male was driving a 1960 John Deere tractor southbound on Minnesota 267 on late Friday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., near mile post 2, the tractor left the road and tipped over onto its side. The male was transported to Murray County Medical Center in Slayton with non-life-threatening injuries. The Murry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
SLAYTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota

A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
MARSHALL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Everly woman, baby die in crash by Peterson

PETERSON—A rural Everly woman expecting her fifth child died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, near Peterson. Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney Beth Engeltjes was driving south when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Envoy, and it went off the west side of the blacktop on the 4700 mile of 130th Street about two miles north of Peterson, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
PETERSON, IA

