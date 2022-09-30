Read full article on original website
Slayton teen injured in Friday tractor accident
A Slayton-area teenager was injured when the antique tractor he was driving overturned Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 14-year-old male was driving a 1960 John Deere tractor southbound on Minnesota 267 on late Friday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., near mile post 2, the tractor left the road and tipped over onto its side. The male was transported to Murray County Medical Center in Slayton with non-life-threatening injuries. The Murry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
Teen injured in tractor crash in Murray County
A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County. According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m. The 1960 John Deere 4430...
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Yet another school bus arm violation
A recent Windom Police Report shows that on Sept. 22, a Windom school bus driver reported a bus stop arm violation on Sept. 22 at 3:40 p.m. The violation reportedly occurred at 330 North Highway 71. According to the report, no students were outside the bus when the motorist drove...
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Mankato man with history of abuse facing felony charges for allegedly beating, choking woman
A Mankato man is facing felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. Michael Dean Olson, 36, was charged last week with felony counts of stalking, domestic assault, and drug possession in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint police responded to a 911 call in which a woman...
Worthington Y to be closed Monday
The Worthington Area YMCA will be closed Monday, Oct. 3 to work on building maintenance. All in-Y activities have also been cancelled.
UPDATED: Fire At Casey’s In Hull Causes Severe Damage; Possibly Totaling Building And Contents
Hull, Iowa– The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged — possibly totaled — in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 7:00 a.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a fire in the kitchen at Casey’s at the corner of Highway 18 and K52 in Hull.
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
