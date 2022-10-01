Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday. Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21).
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football bounces back in Turnpike Tussle shootout
Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. “They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
Emporia gazette.com
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Emporia gazette.com
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
Emporia gazette.com
Week 5 area football preview
Week five of the football season gets underway tonight, and it might be an evening of intrigue. One victory is already on the books. Hartford will look for its first win, the Chase County Bulldogs will try to redeem themselves after last week’s loss and there could be a potential slugfest in Madison.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State set to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon. Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks
Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia gazette.com
Diego Reyes, Alex Mosiman leading impressive Emporia boys soccer team
It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players. But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Emporia gazette.com
Fab Finds on 99 a success in Madison
It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September. Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
Emporia gazette.com
IMG-7685.JPEG
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup crash on turnpike injures 3
Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia. The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
Emporia gazette.com
Week 5 area school football roundup
Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week. Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Emporia gazette.com
Bryson Turner leads Madison in area football game of the week
MADISON — With Madison quarterback Hayden Helm still out due to a dislocated elbow, the Bulldogs put Cade Hurlburt in the backfield last week with Bryson Turner receiving a fair amount of Wildcat snaps. Last night it was all Turner. The speedy running back kept Madison in the contest...
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
