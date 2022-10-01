Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
KOMU
One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road. The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side...
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Three people injured after four-vehicle collision on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people have minor injuries after a four-vehicle collision in Jefferson City Thursday morning. Jefferson City police responded to the incident on the Missouri River Bridge in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m. Investigators said a a woman driving a Fiat attempted to slow down in...
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One man left with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON CITY -- A Moniteau County man was left with serious injuries Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Jefferson City police officers responded to the 3800 block of Highway 50 west around 6:40 a.m. Investigations from the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit showed that Stephen Vaught, 45,...
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
KOMU
Driver faces serious injuries after collision with school bus
MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus. The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the...
Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire
Two people were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation when a fire damaged a Jefferson City home early Friday. The post Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
KOMU
Boone County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Columbia teen
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Friday it is searching for a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27. The sheriff's office said Amya has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall, and 179 pounds.
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KOMU
Crews respond to semi-truck overturned on I-70, no injuries reported
BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
Comments / 0