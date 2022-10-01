Read full article on original website
OSU football: Turnovers cost Beavers in 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah
For the second week in a row, turnovers played a decisive role in an Oregon State football loss. The Beavers lost 42-16 on Saturday to No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City as Oregon State quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson combined to throw four interceptions. The Beavers also had four turnovers in a 17-14 Pac-12 loss to USC on Sept. 24 in Corvallis.
High school football: RedHawks shut down Warriors in 21-0 win
South Albany was determined to not let Silverton beat the RedHawks two weeks in a row as they moved on from a disappointing defeat to prepare for Lebanon. Mission accomplished, as ninth-ranked South got a dominating performance from its defense and pounded the ball on the ground Friday in a 21-0 Mif-Willamette Conference football home win at RedHawks Stadium.
High school football roundup: Monroe dominates visiting Toledo
Monroe High built a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a 36-20 home victory over Toledo on Friday night in a 2A Special District 2 football matchup. For Monroe, Nate Young rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored one touchdown. Manuel Smith added two touchdowns on 28 yards rushing. Brock Horning was 7 for 10 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown pass to Braiden Ellis. Luke Crowson caught four passes for 56 yards.
High school roundup: SC's Bourne wins again to lead Eagles to cross-country team title
Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne won his fourth race of the season and the Eagles swept the top four spots to win the boys team title Thursday at the SC High School Invitational cross-country meet in Adair Village. Bourne finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. He...
Summer's dog days fade
The first day of October was the last day of the summer for the outdoor pools at Osborn Aquatic Center, and a rare chance for the dogs of Corvallis to take a dip. One day each year, pool staff reverse the rules that stand all season — no people in the pool. Dogs allowed.
Short on drivers and weekend routes, Corvallis transit workers get a day off
The drivers called it tea-bagging. A satchel and string rocked and bobbed at the end of a rod Saturday, Oct. 1, hopelessly small against the side of the bus to which someone had affixed it. Coworkers from Corvallis Transit System grinned then whooped as the Gillig Low Floor hissed and...
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
The government called her a 'a serial fraudster.' Linn County pulled the plug on the beleaguered festival in 2018.
Linn County backyard burning delayed
The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
