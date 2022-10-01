ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

OSU football: Turnovers cost Beavers in 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah

For the second week in a row, turnovers played a decisive role in an Oregon State football loss. The Beavers lost 42-16 on Saturday to No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City as Oregon State quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson combined to throw four interceptions. The Beavers also had four turnovers in a 17-14 Pac-12 loss to USC on Sept. 24 in Corvallis.
High school football: RedHawks shut down Warriors in 21-0 win

South Albany was determined to not let Silverton beat the RedHawks two weeks in a row as they moved on from a disappointing defeat to prepare for Lebanon. Mission accomplished, as ninth-ranked South got a dominating performance from its defense and pounded the ball on the ground Friday in a 21-0 Mif-Willamette Conference football home win at RedHawks Stadium.
High school football roundup: Monroe dominates visiting Toledo

Monroe High built a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a 36-20 home victory over Toledo on Friday night in a 2A Special District 2 football matchup. For Monroe, Nate Young rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored one touchdown. Manuel Smith added two touchdowns on 28 yards rushing. Brock Horning was 7 for 10 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown pass to Braiden Ellis. Luke Crowson caught four passes for 56 yards.
Summer's dog days fade

The first day of October was the last day of the summer for the outdoor pools at Osborn Aquatic Center, and a rare chance for the dogs of Corvallis to take a dip. One day each year, pool staff reverse the rules that stand all season — no people in the pool. Dogs allowed.
Linn County backyard burning delayed

The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
