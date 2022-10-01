Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
KXL
Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours
MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
yachatsnews.com
Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer
Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
Comments / 0