ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MISSING PERSON – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PHOTO IN STORY

The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 60-year-old Charles DiBiase. Charles was last seen on 10/02/2022 at 6:30 AM in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments (1700 Route 37 West). Charles was last seen wearing a brown zip up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip on sneakers. Charles does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

SAYREVILLE: JONATHAN MISAK MISSING AUTISTIC MAN FOUND TODAY AFTER MISSING SIX DAYS

Local, county and state police along with many citizens have spent the last six days searching wooded areas in Sayreville and Old Bridge for a 29 year old missing autistic man Jonathan Misak. Jonathan left his home at the Main Street Townhomes complex last Sunday after an argument and never returned home. There was sightings of Jonathan on security cameras so an organized search party of volunteers worked with authorities and just over three hours into their search this morning he has been found safe.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Bridge Township, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
CBS Philly

"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Surveillance Cameras#Denver Broncos#Spd#Mcpo
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton 15-Year-Old Reported Missing, Police Say

Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old from Trenton. Tyreek Hunter was last seen near West State Street, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 30. Tyreek was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray jogger pants, and gray and white sneakers, according to police. Anyone...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
PIX11

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy