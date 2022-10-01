Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MISSING PERSON – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PHOTO IN STORY
The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 60-year-old Charles DiBiase. Charles was last seen on 10/02/2022 at 6:30 AM in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments (1700 Route 37 West). Charles was last seen wearing a brown zip up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip on sneakers. Charles does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.
Sayreville man who went missing found safely
Jonathan Misak was spotted Friday night in Old Bridge near Schmidt's Farm and was seen on surveillance video the day he disappeared.
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: JONATHAN MISAK MISSING AUTISTIC MAN FOUND TODAY AFTER MISSING SIX DAYS
Local, county and state police along with many citizens have spent the last six days searching wooded areas in Sayreville and Old Bridge for a 29 year old missing autistic man Jonathan Misak. Jonathan left his home at the Main Street Townhomes complex last Sunday after an argument and never returned home. There was sightings of Jonathan on security cameras so an organized search party of volunteers worked with authorities and just over three hours into their search this morning he has been found safe.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN ON PARKWAY …….
Vehicle heading south on parkway with “rolling domestic dispute. Female passenger jumped out of car and was struck by another vehicle around mile marker 87.2. The vehicle who hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene. The vehicle that the victim jumped out of stayed on the scene...
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR SEARCH PARTY TO FIND MISSING AUTISTIC MAN
Kristen Misak is organizing a search party for tomorrow morning. If you can give any time to help, I am sure the family and authorities would greatly appreciate it. Sunday is one week since Jonathan went missing. Let’s help get Jonathan home to the love and safety of his family and the warmth and comfort of home.
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
ocscanner.news
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
Trenton 12-Year-Old Reported Missing For Second Time In Matter Of Months: Police
Police are seeking the public's help locating a 12-year-old from Trenton who has been reported missing for the second time in a matter of months. Esmeralda Ramirez was last seen near Seward Avenue, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 30. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt,...
Trenton 15-Year-Old Reported Missing, Police Say
Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old from Trenton. Tyreek Hunter was last seen near West State Street, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 30. Tyreek was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray jogger pants, and gray and white sneakers, according to police. Anyone...
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
