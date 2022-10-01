Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Several Okanogan County homes evacuated Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfire
CARLTON — Several homes in Okanogan County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a quick-spreading wildfire. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3 p.m. to an outside fire on Vintin Road near the town of Carlton. The fire threatened at least two homes and resulted in residents in multiple homes being evacuated.
kpq.com
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
Comments / 4