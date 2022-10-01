Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street rallies as bond yields pull back from highs
U.S. stocks rallied and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets
Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped Today
The market regained some optimism today, and Nu shareholders are following suit.
Advanced economies need to change course on monetary policy as excessive central bank tightening risks sparking a global recession, UN trade group says
The idea that central banks can lower inflation with more rate hikes and avoid a recession is "an imprudent gamble," a UN trade group said.
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk says 'population collapse' is a bigger threat than climate change. Is he right?
In a world where social systems often depend on the young supporting the old, forward thinkers are starting to wonder what happens as populations age.
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0