• An Elkin man is facing a charge of assault on emergency personnel, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Dee J. Wiles, 53, of 155 Apple Blossom Lane, was encountered by city officers at Northern Regional Hospital on Sept. 21, who served him with a warrant on that charge. It had been issued the day before after an incident at the hospital, where Wiles allegedly struck an employee there, Ashley Nicole Bottoms of Ararat, in the left arm with a closed fist.

ELKIN, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO