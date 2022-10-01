Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• An Elkin man is facing a charge of assault on emergency personnel, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Dee J. Wiles, 53, of 155 Apple Blossom Lane, was encountered by city officers at Northern Regional Hospital on Sept. 21, who served him with a warrant on that charge. It had been issued the day before after an incident at the hospital, where Wiles allegedly struck an employee there, Ashley Nicole Bottoms of Ararat, in the left arm with a closed fist.
WXII 12
Multiple people stabbed in Surry County, suspect in-custody
DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man assaulted, robbed of his car by 4 juveniles
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man said he was carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire. Winston-Salem police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on Lansing Drive, near Lasley Drive, around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police say the 30-year-old victim informed...
Man stabs 5 at NC birthday party, including 2 women, deputies say
At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds "ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities."
Deputies in Catawba County fatally shoot man holding person hostage
Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday.
Juveniles help driver change tire, rob him at gunpoint in NC, police say
Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a chase, according to police.
ourdavie.com
Missing woman found; man arrested
A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
Mount Airy News
Locals charged with felonies in Patrick
STUART, Va. — Three Mount Airy-area residents have been arrested on charges filed by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in separate cases involving alleged drug, credit card fraud and break-in/larceny crimes. The arrests were announced Thursday and include:. • Maynard Reece Green, 61, of 369 Greentown Road, Ararat,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Hostage Situation Ends With Suspect Killed by Deputies
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead following a hostage situation in Catawba County early Saturday. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call at 6:34 a.m. about a man holding someone hostage on Village Circle in the Mountain View community. Deputies say the suspect was holding a male family member hostage at gunpoint inside a home.
1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
Mount Airy News
Five injured in birthday party knife attack
Five stabbing victims were sent to area hospitals — three in serious condition — and a Boomer, North Carolina man has been arrested and jailed in connection with the early Sunday morning incident. Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, of 289 Happy Oaks Lane, Boomer, was arrested in Wilkes County...
Security cameras capture North Carolina chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street. […]
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen
A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. The property,...
Mount Airy News
Surry County divorces
– Jason Sheets and Paula Durgin Sheets; granted on Sept. 6. – Richard S. Bowman and Sherill H. Bowman; granted Sept. 6. – Laura Leigh Phillips and Thomas Joshua Phillips; granted on Sept. 6. – Craig Steven Hawks and Ladonna Dawn Hawks; granted on Sept. 6. – Peggy Ann Petrocy...
Police investigating after body found in home that caught fire in Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a home that caught fire. Police said they responded to the home on Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, investigators said there were...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
Highway Patrol: Arrest made in crash that killed woman, injured 3 others in North Carolina
A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.
abc45.com
Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
