City Workers Picket City Hall As Strike Begins
Over 100 city workers in Santa Cruz are striking today as negotiations on a new labor contract passed a union deadline, and union leaders said in a statement that residents should expect delays and pauses in some city services. Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 City of...
Firefighters Halt Progress On Vegetation Fire
Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department controlled a vegetation fire off of Highway-101 late Saturday. The department reported on its official Twitter account that firefighters stopped the fire's progress at 11:03 p.m. The vegetation caught fire near the North San Pedro exit. No injuries were reported. Copyright © 2022...
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced To One Lane Overnight For 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
2 Berkeley High students killed in shooting at Oakland house party, police say
Two brothers who attended Berkeley High were shot and killed at a house party in Oakland on Saturday, officials said.
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
Oakland First Fridays favorite Classic Cars West bar and restaurant is closing
The bar and restaurant won't return to Oakland, but the vintage car dealership is moving to a new location.
Joyous photos from Day 2 of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest
Happiness was in the air at Golden Gate Park.
Suspect In Incident That Caused School Lockdowns Surrenders To Authorities
A man who allegedly caused three schools to go into lockdown in Rohnert Park was arrested last week, Rohnert Park police said in a statement. Tyler David Collins, 29, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 26 at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Main Station at 500 City Center Drive.
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
5 Homicides Investigated As Possibly Related, Reward Upped To $85,000
Stockton police announced Saturday that detectives are investigating five homicide cases as possibly related and increased the reward for information leading to an arrest. A Facebook message from Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that police believe they located a person of interest in the shooting deaths, which occurred between July 8 and Sept. 27 this year.
