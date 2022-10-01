ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

SFGate

City Workers Picket City Hall As Strike Begins

Over 100 city workers in Santa Cruz are striking today as negotiations on a new labor contract passed a union deadline, and union leaders said in a statement that residents should expect delays and pauses in some city services. Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 City of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Firefighters Halt Progress On Vegetation Fire

Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department controlled a vegetation fire off of Highway-101 late Saturday. The department reported on its official Twitter account that firefighters stopped the fire's progress at 11:03 p.m. The vegetation caught fire near the North San Pedro exit. No injuries were reported. Copyright © 2022...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

5 Homicides Investigated As Possibly Related, Reward Upped To $85,000

Stockton police announced Saturday that detectives are investigating five homicide cases as possibly related and increased the reward for information leading to an arrest. A Facebook message from Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that police believe they located a person of interest in the shooting deaths, which occurred between July 8 and Sept. 27 this year.
STOCKTON, CA

