ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

#Nuggets: Ole Miss outlasts Kentucky, Georgia is mortal, TCU returns the favor on Oklahoma, and everything else from the college football weekend.

Ole Miss outlasts Kentucky in the game of the day. You know the SEC is in a good place when Kentucky, ranked No. 7, and Ole Miss, ranked 14th, can play a game worthy of their respective stations. The type of game where one of the quarterbacks dislocates a finger and stays in. The type of game where the final 17:19 saw no scores, but only one punt.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll

There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
WLKY.com

Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season kicks off in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season officially opened Sunday. St. Xavier played host to the first of three regional tournaments, which brought out more than 175 athletes on 13 teams from Louisville, E-town, Frankfort, northern Kentucky, Russellville and Shelby County. Organizers say it's a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
letsbeardown.com

HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...

There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Rebels#Sec
mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼

Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
therebelwalk.com

Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football

Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy