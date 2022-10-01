Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Lane Train Is Rolling at Ole Miss, On and Off the Field
A day after a significant NIL announcement for Rebels athletes, the football team picked up a big win over Kentucky.
footballscoop.com
#Nuggets: Ole Miss outlasts Kentucky, Georgia is mortal, TCU returns the favor on Oklahoma, and everything else from the college football weekend.
Ole Miss outlasts Kentucky in the game of the day. You know the SEC is in a good place when Kentucky, ranked No. 7, and Ole Miss, ranked 14th, can play a game worthy of their respective stations. The type of game where one of the quarterbacks dislocates a finger and stays in. The type of game where the final 17:19 saw no scores, but only one punt.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll
There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live from Starkville: Jimbo Fisher talks Mississippi State game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Mississippi State. The team goes to 3-2 on the season and faces Alabama next week from Tuscaloosa in a nationally televised contest on CBS.
WLKY.com
Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season kicks off in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season officially opened Sunday. St. Xavier played host to the first of three regional tournaments, which brought out more than 175 athletes on 13 teams from Louisville, E-town, Frankfort, northern Kentucky, Russellville and Shelby County. Organizers say it's a...
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Ole Miss' viability as an SEC West contender
Ole Miss survived Saturday against Kentucky, winning 22-19 in a game that easily could have gone the other way. The Wildcats made a number of mistakes and had several chances in the final 5 minutes to tie the game or take the lead but shot themselves in the foot time after time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
Expectation vs. Reality: Texas A&M Gets Wake-Up Call in Mississippi State Loss
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had a harsh reality check against Mississippi State.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼
Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
therebelwalk.com
Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering
OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
Look: Lane Kiffin Had Warning For Players Following Big Win
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 5-0 after yesterday's win over No. 7 Kentucky in Oxford. When the new polls are unveiled later today, the Rebels should be ranked in the top 10. But Kiffin is still imploring his players to not rest on their laurels. On Twitter, Kiffin thanked...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football
Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Comments / 0