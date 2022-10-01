ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
Wichita Eagle

What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Tito Francona
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 3

The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.
Yardbarker

Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals

The Guardians continue their "prove them wrong season" as they set a massive milestone with their win over the Royals. The 7-5 victory became the team's 90th win of the season, something almost unthinkable back in April. Cleveland kept the receipts. Most national outlets predicted the team to finish somewhere...
Wichita Eagle

Adversity Tested Eagles and They Persevered

PHILADELPHIA - The unbeaten Eagles were leaking oil aginst the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Down 14-0 after an Andre Cisco pick-six and an impressive Doug Pederson-authored 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, the former Eagles’ coach was about to push the pedal to the metal in an effort to dismiss his old team.
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
Wichita Eagle

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
FOX Sports

Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
