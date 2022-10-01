Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
Guardians win 90th game of the season
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
Wichita Eagle
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
WKYC
Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Baker Mayfield Responds to Fans Booing Panthers vs. Cardinals
The Carolina quarterback had a bold reply to the response the offense received during Sunday’s home loss to Arizona.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: D-Backs Triple-A Affiliate Championship Celebrates in Another Teams Pool
The Dodgers have been dominating this past decade. One world series title to show for and nine division titles in the past 10 years. The first of those nine division titles came in 2013, their first since 2009 at the time and the first for the Guggenheim ownership group that purchased the Dodgers in 2012.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 3
The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.
Guardians select Naylor; Shaw DFA’d
The Cleveland Guardians are making roster moves as they look ahead to the best-of-three Wild Card Series beginning at Progressive Field on Oct. 7.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals
The Guardians continue their "prove them wrong season" as they set a massive milestone with their win over the Royals. The 7-5 victory became the team's 90th win of the season, something almost unthinkable back in April. Cleveland kept the receipts. Most national outlets predicted the team to finish somewhere...
Wichita Eagle
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The Eagles are the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, moving to 4–0 with a rain-soaked victory over the Jaguars. They have one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL, one of the most efficient offenses in football and one of its best defenses. Since the midway...
Wichita Eagle
Adversity Tested Eagles and They Persevered
PHILADELPHIA - The unbeaten Eagles were leaking oil aginst the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Down 14-0 after an Andre Cisco pick-six and an impressive Doug Pederson-authored 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, the former Eagles’ coach was about to push the pedal to the metal in an effort to dismiss his old team.
Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
Wichita Eagle
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
FOX Sports
Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
