Yankees lose relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to injury, here’s the latest
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen pieces, which is why the injury to Ron Marinaccio sustained during Sunday’s game is a massive blow ahead of the playoffs. The bullpen is thin, to begin with, especially with Wandy Peralta fighting a back injury...
Ex-Yankees prospect was among ‘nastiest’ minor-league pitchers this year
I think it’s safe to say the Frankie Montas trade hasn’t work out as planned for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager acquired the right-hander (along with reliever Lou Trivino) ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Oakland A’s. Cashman gave up four prospects in the deal: left-handers JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.
40% chance Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, per Michael Kay
New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said there is a 60 percent chance of Aaron Judge re-signing with the team, per The Michael Kay Show on Twitter. “I give him a 60% chance of signing with the #Yankees again,” Kay said. “If it gets to ten years I don’t think the Yankees will go there.”
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu ‘definitely’ gives team good injury news
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu believes his sore toe will be healthy enough for him to play for the Yankees In the postseason. “Definitely,” he said Saturday.
Yankees summon journeyman with awful numbers to replace Zack Britton
NEW YORK — The morning after, the Yankees addressed their latest bullpen breakdowns on Saturday by placing Zack Britton on the injured list and opting not to IL Clay Holmes to keep him eligible for their upcoming Division Series. The Yankees brought in a journeyman to take Britton’s roster...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
