247Sports
Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
Pittsburgh Panrs
Former Pitt Football Standout Jim Sweeney Passes Away
PITTSBURGH—Jim Sweeney, whose outstanding play from 1980-83 helped fortify Pitt's national reputation for offensive line excellence, has passed away at the age of 60. A native of Pittsburgh and graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School, Sweeney ranks as one of the finest—and most versatile—offensive linemen in Pitt's rich history. During his career, he played every single position along the offensive front, including tight end.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt News
When it rains, it pours: Yellow Jackets upset Panthers at home 26-21
Mother Nature reared its ugly head on Pittsburgh Saturday, dumping rain on the City nearly the entire day. But it wasn’t just the rain coming down at Acrisure Stadium. The fans that weathered the storm at Acrisure Stadium were not pleased with the team’s lackluster offense and made sure the team heard it. The Panther faithful rained down boos after the offense’s ineffective drives consistently ended in three-and-outs.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
No. 10 Pitt Drops ACC Home Opener to Virginia, 3-1
PITTSBURGH — No. 10 Pitt took on Virginia in their ACC home opener on Friday night in front of a packed crowd. That crowd left the stadium disheartened, as Pitt committed defensive errors and missed opportunities to score, leading to a 3-1 loss. The Panthers’ (5-3-1 overall, 2-2 ACC)...
wwnytv.com
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
theforeword.org
Pittsburgh’s First Major Stadium
In July, the Steelers announced that they had reached a naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan insurance company, and that Heinz Field would be known as Acrisure Stadium. This news was not well received by many Pittsburgh sports fans, but in some ways, mirrored an event that happened nearly 140 years earlier, just a few blocks away.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fred Logan: The 1982 march against dope, legacy and lessons
This past September 11, 2022 marks forty years, two generations since the Saturday, September 11, 1982 “March Against Dope” through Pittsburgh’s predominately Black Homewood neighborhood. The 1982 March is part and parcel of the long historical struggles of African American people against illegal drugs that began long...
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of showing Austin, Texas that they have no idea what they're talking about. I'm your host, Hannah, and I am so, so incredibly relieved our Best Of Pittsburgh issue is finally out! Now, let's examine the Weird Of Pittsburgh:
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
Fetterman, rallying in Pittsburgh, boasts about record fighting crime
John Fetterman, recently criticized by some Democrats for his lack of a campaign presence in Pennsylvania’s major cities, was all-in on Pittsburgh at a rainy public rally in the Strip District on Saturday as the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat draws nearer. After walking out to “Renegade,”...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Rick Springfield Plays Hollywood Casino; Billy Price CD Release Concert at Shrine Center; Doors Open Pittsburgh (Sat., 10/1/22)
1) Attention ladies: Rick Springfield, former soap opera hunk (“General Hospital”) is playing The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Springfield’s breakout hit was “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 and other top songs include “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I Get Excited.” The Australia native, who once dated actress Linda Blair, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His latest solo album is Orchestrating My Life, released in 2019. Springfield has many male fans too. 8 p.m. 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
livability.com
5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families
These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
