WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
WBTV
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
Man arrested for robbing Sissonville Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville for […]
thecharlottepost.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Meck County deputies no longer stopping drivers for minor traffic violations
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for non-moving violations. Deputies said they will not be stopping drivers for things like inspection violations, driving with a revoked license, having window tinting that’s too dark or having a taillight out.
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. The property,...
Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients
As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice in the...
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
CMPD, SWAT team swarm Cotswold neighborhood after prank call, source says
CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating what a source tells Channel 9 was a prank call in Cotswold on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and a SWAT team swarmed Silabert Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road around 4 p.m. Sources told Channel 9 it all stemmed from a prank phone call.
Charlotte man sentenced for defrauding SBA of $800K+
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federally-insured loans will now spend more than four years in federal prison. 36-year-old Dino Crnalic was sentenced to 51 months behind bars...
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
mytjnow.com
Black marijuana users arrested more than white marijuana users, Rock Hill Police Department statistics show
The 2020 Census shows that Black people make up 39% of Rock Hill’s population compared to 54% for white people, and yet, the Rock Hill Police Department’s 2020 Police Report shows that “A total of 1,413 black non-Hispanic males (44%) were arrested in 2020, compared to 1,356 (38%)in 2019 for a 4.2% increase,” as opposed to “A total of 831 white non-Hispanic males (26%) were arrested in 2020, compared to 1013 (28%) in 2019 for an 18% decrease.”
wunc.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
Storm watches versus warnings: What the alerts mean as NC braces for Hurricane Ian
Here’s what to know about the difference between the weather alerts.
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
