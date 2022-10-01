Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 injured in Douglas Avenue crash, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Douglas Avenue Sunday night, according to Des Moines police. Police say the crash occurred between the 5300-5600 blocks of Douglas Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday. Initial calls reported a car crashing into a house.
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun out as police approached him on Iowa street
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police say pulled out a gun as they approached him on Court Avenue early Sunday morning has been arrested. Officers on foot patrol in the Court Avenue entertainment district were responding after hearing gunfire just after 2:00 a.m., said Sgt. Paul Parizek. As they approached the 2nd Avenue and […]
KCCI.com
Two people transported to hospital after car crashes into house on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars were involved in a crash. One of those cars crashed into a house on Douglas Avenue. Des Moines police and the fire department responded to the crash.
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating house fire as arson
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Firefighters in Fort Dodge battled large flames early Sunday morning. The Fort Dodge Fire Department received a call about a house fire just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a home at 1141 Ave B engulfed in flames. The house is located...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident Seriously Injures Driver in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A motorcycle accident on I-35 north of Eagleville left two Iowa residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year old John Gomez of Des Moines was driving the motorcycle southbound on I-35, 8 miles north of Eagleville around 12:30 Friday afternoon when he crested a hill and struck and unknown object in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on its side ejecting Gomez and his passenger, 52-year old Kimberly Gomez, also from Des Moines.
kniakrls.com
Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville
A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
newtongov.org
Newton Police Department Investigate Stabbing Incident
On September 29th, 2022 at 7:09 p.m. officers from the Newton Police Department and paramedics from the Newton Fire Department were dispatched to Git N Go, 801 1st Ave W, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim who had been stabbed in the...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in the hospital and another man has been arrested following a stabbing in West Des Moines. West Des Moines Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 60th Street and Vista Drive around 11:52 p.m. Saturday. Police say they arrived...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police say a man pulled a gun as officers approached him on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire on 2nd and Court avenues around 2:15 Sunday morning. Police say Shardrack Kamara pulled a handgun from his waist as they approached him. . They say he dropped the gun and he was later taken into custody.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 30
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jonathan Waltemeyer of Huxley was traveling on Xavier Avenue when his vehicle entered the ditch. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $3,000. Sept. 29, 2022. Steven Caldwell, 47, of 15742...
3 News Now
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
KCCI.com
Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing
Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
theperrynews.com
Adel man slams door on cops after allegedly strangling wife
An Adel man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly strangling his wife and slamming the door in the face of Adel police. Nathan John Shanks, 43, of 1805 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with officials acts.
