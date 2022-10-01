ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

We Are Iowa

2 injured in Douglas Avenue crash, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Douglas Avenue Sunday night, according to Des Moines police. Police say the crash occurred between the 5300-5600 blocks of Douglas Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday. Initial calls reported a car crashing into a house.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar

A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother

A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday

A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police investigating house fire as arson

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Firefighters in Fort Dodge battled large flames early Sunday morning. The Fort Dodge Fire Department received a call about a house fire just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a home at 1141 Ave B engulfed in flames. The house is located...
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle Accident Seriously Injures Driver in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A motorcycle accident on I-35 north of Eagleville left two Iowa residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year old John Gomez of Des Moines was driving the motorcycle southbound on I-35, 8 miles north of Eagleville around 12:30 Friday afternoon when he crested a hill and struck and unknown object in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on its side ejecting Gomez and his passenger, 52-year old Kimberly Gomez, also from Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville

A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
newtongov.org

Newton Police Department Investigate Stabbing Incident

On September 29th, 2022 at 7:09 p.m. officers from the Newton Police Department and paramedics from the Newton Fire Department were dispatched to Git N Go, 801 1st Ave W, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim who had been stabbed in the...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek

Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 30

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jonathan Waltemeyer of Huxley was traveling on Xavier Avenue when his vehicle entered the ditch. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $3,000. Sept. 29, 2022. Steven Caldwell, 47, of 15742...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing

Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man slams door on cops after allegedly strangling wife

An Adel man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly strangling his wife and slamming the door in the face of Adel police. Nathan John Shanks, 43, of 1805 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with officials acts.
ADEL, IA

