NBC News

Hustle culture is out. 'Quiet quitters' now make up half the U.S. workforce

At least half of all U.S. workers now do the bare minimum of what's required from them at their jobs, according to a new survey from Gallup. Industry watchers and workforce experts have adopted the term "quiet quitting" to describe such workers: people who have chosen to reject the hustle culture that has dominated conversations around work and career for decades.
PsyPost

Talking with a virtual human might help to reduce negative emotions

There is a common idea that technology can replace humans in regard to workplace labor, but could they take over the task of emotional support? A study published in Computers in Human Behavior suggests that people felt support and closeness after speaking to a virtual human. In times of difficulty,...
Medical News Today

Did the COVID-19 pandemic lead to changes in our personality traits?

The major personality traits are considered to remain relatively stable over most of a person’s adult life but can be influenced by stressful personal events. A recent study found changes in the expression of personality traits during the COVID-19 pandemic in a nationally representative sample. The findings suggest that...
Fortune

Employee ownership could be the future of capitalism–but it doesn’t work unless workers earn it

A recent op-ed published by Fortune suggests that “shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream.” From today’s vantage point, it’s a tall order. Authors Darren Walker and Pete Stavros go on to say that “investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes that employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy.” A tall order, indeed.
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development

The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com

How to Increase Your Emotional and Social Intelligence

Emotional and social intelligence are composed of skills in emotional and social communication. Social intelligence and the social skills that make it up are critical for success in relationships and many jobs. Some straightforward strategies can increase your emotional and social skills. What is emotional intelligence? We’ve all heard about...
