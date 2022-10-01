Read full article on original website
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
At least one member of former President Donald Trump's legal team has hired her own attorney — and allies are urging another to follow suit, according to The Washington Post. Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran affirmed to the Justice Department that Trump had handed over all classified...
Trump claims the medical records seized from Mar-a-Lago will show he is 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and compares his treatment to 'days of the Soviet Union'
Former President Trump claimed his medical records taken from Mar-a-Lago will prove he is an 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and that the FBI also confiscated his personal tax records and attorney/client privileged information. He compared the FBI raid on his Florida home to the days of the Soviet Union.
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Hillary Clinton said on CNN Sunday that Trump should be investigated and tried like a regular citizen. "If there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said. Clinton on Wednesday said that she also didn't want to pre-judge the Mar-a-Lago investigation. As the investigation into classified documents found at...
Washington Examiner
Mike Pompeo on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘No one gets to keep classified information’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Justice Department’s handling of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home while also hinting at criticism toward the former president for taking documents after he left the White House. During a private event hosted by the Israel Heritage Foundation...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
Judge Overseeing Trump-Mar-a-Lago Case Trims Special Master Ruling Within Hours of 11th Circuit Order
The morning after the 11th Circuit’s blistering order unbounded a key component of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon struck portions of her special master ruling. The judge previously ordered the government to disclose — and temporarily refrain from...
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them
When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
Trump lawyers say classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may not be classified
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are now claiming the Department of Justice has no right to use the classified documents seized during the 8 August FBI search of his property because they may not be classified at all. Last week, US District Judge Aileen Cannon — an appointee of...
Trump pushes BACK against special master demanding he declare the list of 200,000 pages of documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid is accurate - in move that would force him to state if the FBI planted evidence
Donald Trump's legal team complains in a new legal filing about the pace of sorting through 200,000 pages of material seized from Mar-a-Lago – and is resisting an order asking the former president to vouch for the accuracy of the inventory. Trump's team takes repeated shots at the government...
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
Justice Department reveals new information about what was taken in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
The Department of Justice has revealed new information about what was taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the FBI's raid. The DOJ included a new inventory in an affidavit submitted on Monday that paints a full picture of what was collected in the raid, according to a CNN report. The new affidavit had been requested by special master Raymond Dearie in the wake of the former president making unfounded allegations the FBI may have planted items at his home.
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
