Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?
The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
Clayton Kershaw dominates as Dodgers rout Rockies
Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled
batterypower.com
Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa
With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
NFL・
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB・
Mets swept by Braves; Atlanta takes 2-game lead in NL East
The Braves swept the Mets on Sunday to take a 2-game lead in the NL East
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
MLB
From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat
As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a left knee contusion and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Although the Dodgers are balancing the remainder of the regular season with preparing for the playoffs,...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Miguel Vargas Under His Wing
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas hasn’t had quite the September he hoped when he was called up with the roster expansion in early September, but he has been hitting much better lately, posting a .294 batting average and .748 OPS over his last five games. Vargas came into September with...
True Blue LA
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Dustin May ‘Completely Confident’ He Will Return For NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered another injury in their rotation when Dustin May was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Saturday, ending his regular season. Following a start on Wednesday, Sept. 21, May was shut down from throwing after he alerted the team of experiencing lower back tightness.
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Feeling Confident Heading Into 2022 NLDS
Tyler Anderson made his final start of the regular season on Sunday and turned in another strong performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies. Although he took the loss, the left-hander pitched five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out a career-high 10 batters, which he has previously done two other times for the Rockies. “It’s good,” Anderson said about the quality outing in his final start.
Dodgers defeat Rockies on big night for Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman
The Dodgers honor legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman wins a prestigious team award before a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies.
