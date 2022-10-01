ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

Van Rootselaar’s two goals lead No. 4 Maryland field hockey to 2-1 overtime win over No. 2 Northwestern

With No. 4 Maryland field hockey just over two minutes into the overtime period against No. 2 Northwestern, the Terps were on the run searching for the game-winning goal. Maryland graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar used nifty stick skills to maneuver her way down the field. As the Brown transfer approached the net, she fired a low shot that entered the cage for the winner, her second straight game-winning goal against a top-five team in the nation.
EVANSTON, IL
testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer at Rutgers preview

Fresh off its biggest win of the season over then-No. 13 Ohio State, No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer picked up its second consecutive shutout against Old Dominion. It was an extremely physical match as both teams stuck to their cards and defended the net. Neither team made much progress on the offensive end until the Monarchs committed a costly foul in the box. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was awarded a penalty kick and converted, his fourth of the season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball falls to No. 3 Nebraska in four sets

Down by two sets, Maryland volleyball was looking for a spark to stay in it in the third set. The Terps found that spark with a great offensive start, running to an early set lead against No. 3 Nebraska and managing to keep it throughout. After a ball-handling error from...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Maryland Sports
testudotimes.com

Maryland football bottles up Michigan State, 27-13, for first win over Spartans since 2016

Already leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, Maryland football needed just one more defensive stop to finally bury Michigan State. Pitching a second-half shutout, Maryland’s defense was faced with a fourth-and-10 at its 19-yard line. Quickly collapsing the pocket, Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne scrambled in search of the first down. The Terps’ cornerback tandem of junior Tarheeb Still and redshirt junior Deonte Banks rushed Thorne out-of-bounds before the line to gain, and a Michigan State holding call that would have washed away the run was declined anyways.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland football vs. Michigan State

Maryland football will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a battle between two Big Ten East opponents. The Spartans are coming off of back-to-back losses and the Terps dropped a close game to Michigan last weekend. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Diving

Comments / 0

Community Policy