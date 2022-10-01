Read full article on original website
Van Rootselaar’s two goals lead No. 4 Maryland field hockey to 2-1 overtime win over No. 2 Northwestern
With No. 4 Maryland field hockey just over two minutes into the overtime period against No. 2 Northwestern, the Terps were on the run searching for the game-winning goal. Maryland graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar used nifty stick skills to maneuver her way down the field. As the Brown transfer approached the net, she fired a low shot that entered the cage for the winner, her second straight game-winning goal against a top-five team in the nation.
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer at Rutgers preview
Fresh off its biggest win of the season over then-No. 13 Ohio State, No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer picked up its second consecutive shutout against Old Dominion. It was an extremely physical match as both teams stuck to their cards and defended the net. Neither team made much progress on the offensive end until the Monarchs committed a costly foul in the box. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was awarded a penalty kick and converted, his fourth of the season.
Maryland women’s soccer drops fourth straight Big Ten game, falls to Michigan State, 4-0
With Michigan State controlling the game — already up 2-0 in the 70th minute — junior midfielder Zivana Labovic put an exclamation point on a dominant performance, scoring her first goal of the season through the rain and ultimately putting the contest out of reach for Maryland women’s soccer.
Maryland volleyball falls to No. 3 Nebraska in four sets
Down by two sets, Maryland volleyball was looking for a spark to stay in it in the third set. The Terps found that spark with a great offensive start, running to an early set lead against No. 3 Nebraska and managing to keep it throughout. After a ball-handling error from...
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Michigan State
In its first Big Ten game at home this season, Maryland football came away with a 27-13 victory over Michigan State to improve to 4-1 on the season. Despite a slow start on a rainy afternoon in College Park, the Terps’ defense stole the show Saturday, pitching a second-half shutdown against a reeling Spartans squad.
Maryland football bottles up Michigan State, 27-13, for first win over Spartans since 2016
Already leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, Maryland football needed just one more defensive stop to finally bury Michigan State. Pitching a second-half shutout, Maryland’s defense was faced with a fourth-and-10 at its 19-yard line. Quickly collapsing the pocket, Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne scrambled in search of the first down. The Terps’ cornerback tandem of junior Tarheeb Still and redshirt junior Deonte Banks rushed Thorne out-of-bounds before the line to gain, and a Michigan State holding call that would have washed away the run was declined anyways.
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 14-point win over Michigan State
On a cloudy — and later rainy — Saturday afternoon, Maryland football came away with a solid 27-13 win over Michigan State to move to 4-1 overall and improve its Big Ten record to 1-1. Michigan State fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the conference,...
Game thread: Maryland football vs. Michigan State
Maryland football will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a battle between two Big Ten East opponents. The Spartans are coming off of back-to-back losses and the Terps dropped a close game to Michigan last weekend. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever...
No. 4 Maryland field hockey picks up massive road win, defeats No. 3 Iowa in overtime, 2-1
With the game even at one apiece in overtime, No. 4 Maryland field hockey and No. 3 Iowa frantically paced the field searching for the game-winning goal. With fewer than seven minutes in the extra period, the Terps were assessed their seventh penalty corner of the game. Maryland made number seven the final straw.
