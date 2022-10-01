Read full article on original website
Are There Exceptions to the Legislative Committee Deadlines?
Joint Rule 61 of the Joint Rules of the Senate and Assembly in the California Legislature relates to deadline. Joint Rule 61(a) concerns the deadlines in the odd-numbered (first) year, while JR 61(b) concerns the deadlines in the even-numbered (second) year of the 2-year Session. According to JR 61, “the...
What Are ‘Statutes Other Than Codes?’
If you review two of the main legislative publications produced by the Office of Legislative Counsel, you may come across a section of each of them titled, “Statutes Other Than Codes.” What are those?. Both the “Table of Sections Affected” and the “Statutory Record,” which are compiled by...
Summary of California Bills Per Session and Actions Taken Over 16 Years
The following research was compiled during September 2022 in order to examine the major actions involving bills in the California Legislature over the past sixteen years. I examined the following five categories of information for each year, as set forth in the chart below:. The number of bills introduced each...
Exceptions to the Governor’s Budget Concerns Veto Message
Governor Gavin Newsom has consistently vetoed quite a few bills based on the statement that the bill’s fiscal impact would be problematic for the state’s general fund and that the bill was not accounted for in the budget adopted in June. Despite that consistent veto message, there were a few exceptions, including two tax-related bills.
Consideration of Governor’s Vetoes by the California Legislature
Once a bill is vetoed by the Governor, how long until it must be considered by the Legislature? Obviously, the Governor may sign a bill into law, or veto the bill, thereby preventing the bill from becoming a law. Article IV, Section 10(a) provides: “Each bill passed by the Legislature...
A Review of Joint Committees in the CA Legislature
The California Legislature has eight joint committees, which are defined by the Office of Legislative Counsel as “a committee composed of equal numbers of Assembly Members and Senators.” The Joint Rules of the Senate and Assembly have, among their numerous provisions, Joint Rule 36.5 which is applicable whenever a joint committee is created by a statute or resolution that either provides that appointments be made and vacancies be filled in the manner provided for in the Joint Rules, or makes no provision for the appointment of members or the filling of vacancies.
Overview of 2022 Bill Actions by Governor Newsom
The 2022 California Legislative Session concluded in the early morning of September 1. September 30, per the state Constitution, was the last day for Governor Gavin Newsom to act on the more than one thousand bills sent to his Desk during the Session. Governor Newsom concluded his work in the...
Letting Legislators Off Gently in Veto Messages
In reviewing dozens of gubernatorial vetoes during the just-concluded 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Gavin Newsom generally treated legislators gently when he vetoed their bills. After the standard statement, “I am returning SB or AB __ without my signature,” and a brief explanation of the bill’s provisions, Governor Newsom usually made a positive statement, often complimenting the legislator on his or her legislative efforts. Thereafter, the explanation for the veto was set forth.
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Have Forgiven Parking Tickets for Homeless Drivers
Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have forgiven at least $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets for homeless residents every year. According to Assembly Bill 1685, authored by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), processing agencies would have had to forgive at least $1,500 in parking fines and fees annually for a qualified homeless person if they sought to collect an unpaid parking penalty by requesting the Department of Motor Vehicles to place a registration hold on the vehicle. In addition, agencies collecting fines would have also had to provide certain information regarding the parking citation forgiveness program, including on its internet website.
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Establishing 988 Emergency Number For Mental Health Crises
A bill to set up “988” as a new emergency number for mental health crises in California was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 988, authored by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), will create the 988 Crisis Hotline Center. The Center will follow the standards established by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline with the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in charge of implementing the new emergency number system within California, including hiring a director and designating a 988 crisis hotline center or centers to provide crisis intervention services and crisis care coordination to those who dial 988 for help.
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Millions of Convicts’ Criminal Arrest Records Sealed
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to allow the criminal arrest records of convicted criminals sealed from potential employers, schools, charitable organizations and the public. According to SB 731 author Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), “Due to the widespread usage of background checks in today’s society, the availability...
