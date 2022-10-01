The California Legislature has eight joint committees, which are defined by the Office of Legislative Counsel as “a committee composed of equal numbers of Assembly Members and Senators.” The Joint Rules of the Senate and Assembly have, among their numerous provisions, Joint Rule 36.5 which is applicable whenever a joint committee is created by a statute or resolution that either provides that appointments be made and vacancies be filled in the manner provided for in the Joint Rules, or makes no provision for the appointment of members or the filling of vacancies.

