Penguins’ (Preseason) Game 5: Personnel Combos, Notes, Who to Watch Against Red Wings
CRANBERRY — The competition for the final few spots on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night roster is winding down, and a few of those positions could be locked up when they face Detroit tonight at 7:38 at Little Caesars Arena. The best guess is that the left side...
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
Dellandrea injury adds another wrinkle to DeBoer's evaluation process
FRISCO, Texas -- New Stars coach Pete DeBoer has embraced an interesting process when it comes to evaluating his players. He has tried not to seek the opinion of others in hopes of relying on his own assessment skills while interacting both on and off the ice with a group of almost 60 skaters at training camp. As such, DeBoer said he is trying to give everyone as much time as possible before he has to start making hard decisions on the final roster.
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
PREVIEW - FLAMES vs. KRAKEN - 03.10.22
Flames back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome vs. Seattle. After a couple days between games, the Flames return to pre-season action tonight as they host the Kraken. Friday night in Edmonton saw Dan Vladar stand on his head making 36 saves to keep the game close, but in the end the Oilers were able to hang on for the 2-1 victory. Dillon Dube provided the lone Flames marker as their pre-season record is now 3-2.
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
Women in hockey: Katie Yates
Flyers hockey analyst provides data to help decisions, looking to be role model for nieces. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Philadelphia Flyers hockey analyst Katie Yates:. Name: Kathryn...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
Trophy Tracker: Power, Beniers top Calder picks as NHL rookie of year
McTavish, Rossi among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. SC Bern Preview
Nashville Set to Take On Swiss Pro Team in 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. The Predators arrived in the hometown of captain Roman Josi Saturday afternoon and will kick off the 2022 NHL Global Series Monday with an exhibition game against National League's SC Bern at PostFinance-Arena. The puck will drop at 1 p.m. CT.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Oilers continue their preseason with a Friday night Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the...
Blue Jackets continue preseason at Carolina
The Blue Jackets are back in action on Monday night with a 7 p.m. (ET) game at Carolina. The game -- the sixth of eight preseason contests for the team -- will again be streamed on BlueJackets.com and in the CBJ app, as well as on 97.1 The Fan on the Blue Jackets Radio Network.
Canes Sign de Haan to One-Year Deal
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. " We obviously knew Calvin from his previous time in Carolina," said Waddell. "We like what we've seen...
CBJ sign G Nolan Lalonde to three-year entry level contract
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry level contract, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Lalonde, a free agent invitee to training camp, has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning...
3 Game Essentials: Kraken at Flames | 6 p.m.
Kraken hit the road for final two preseasons games, plus some team bonding in between. Monday night in Calgary the Kraken will play their second to last preseason game before it all counts for real. This will be the second matchup with the Flames with the Kraken owning a 3-0 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sep. 27. Both teams are approaching the start of the regular season which should breed a good competitive game.
PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories
The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in three categories at the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards this past Saturday. The annual awards program was held in-person in Philadelphia, PA for the first time since 2019. From the PensTV staff, Cody Shuckhart and Aaron Spiegel were part of two...
Luukkonen stops 32 shots in preseason win over Pittsburgh
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams reiterated the organization's belief in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the offseason and again at the outset of training camp. Luukkonen showed why again on Saturday, posting 32 saves in the Sabres' 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center. The 23-year-old has now stopped 56 of 60 shots through two preseason appearances, playing at least the full 60 minutes and earning a win each time.
