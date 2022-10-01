ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WAAY-TV

LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters South Carolina

These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina on Friday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. See this birds-eye view of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WAAY-TV

A beautiful start to a fabulous weather week

If you loved this weekend's weather, then you're in for a treat!. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday and then will slightly rise to the low 80s mid-week. A cold front moves through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Friday night, which means our wake-up temperatures Saturday morning will be quite chilly and in the upper 40s.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Dry weather continues this week

Northern Alabama and southern Tennessee enjoyed a beautiful weekend with blue skies and pleasant temperatures both days. High temperatures topped out near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. For this upcoming week, dry weather will continue except for a slight chance for a shower Friday morning as the next cold from...
TENNESSEE STATE

