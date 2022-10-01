Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters South Carolina
These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina on Friday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. See this birds-eye view of...
WAAY-TV
Picture-Perfect Weekend in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Saturday will be an absolutely lovely day for us here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is in store for us and a very strong breeze will stay with us throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with very very low dew points.
WAAY-TV
A beautiful start to a fabulous weather week
If you loved this weekend's weather, then you're in for a treat!. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday and then will slightly rise to the low 80s mid-week. A cold front moves through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Friday night, which means our wake-up temperatures Saturday morning will be quite chilly and in the upper 40s.
WAAY-TV
Dry weather continues this week
Northern Alabama and southern Tennessee enjoyed a beautiful weekend with blue skies and pleasant temperatures both days. High temperatures topped out near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. For this upcoming week, dry weather will continue except for a slight chance for a shower Friday morning as the next cold from...
Comments / 0