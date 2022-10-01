Read full article on original website
KVAL
"Fill the Boots" fundraiser takes place at Autzen tailgate
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
KVAL
YMCA community capital campaign complete after $1 million Tykeson match exceeded
EUGENE, Ore. — The $5 million Community Phase of the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA is compete, just 10 months after it launched. This comes as the $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation has been met. “This is a testament to this community’s vision of...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
KVAL
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
KVAL
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
KVAL
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
KVAL
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
KVAL
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
KVAL
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
philomathnews.com
Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night
A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
KVAL
Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
