Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
Narrowly-divided Antioch council officially enacts ordinance limiting rent increases
The Antioch City Council has officially passed its rent stabilization ordinance, waiving a second reading usually necessary to make such new policy official. In front of another packed house of supporters at its Sept. 27 meeting, the council again voted 3-2 in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate
The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic
Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required health care facilities to provide COVID testing.
Data shows one-fifth of SF metro area households are struggling to pay rising utility costs
These struggles didn't fall equally on all residents. Race and ethnicity, education level, income, and households with children all played a factor in higher percentages.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
Fentanyl forum: San Joaquin County town hall seeks to educate community on opioid crisis
San Joaquin County officials will host a town hall meeting Monday, Oct. 3, in Stockton to educate youth and families about the dangers of fentanyl, a crisis impacting the community. The virtual and in-person fentanyl awareness meeting will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education...
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best...
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
Sonoma County Holding Ceremony on the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Wildfires
The community is invited to attend a ceremony at Coffey Park on Sat., Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma are inviting the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires. The event will be held in Coffey Neighborhood Park (1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa) on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian
Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
