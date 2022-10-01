ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Alameda County, CA
Government
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
Alameda County, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Health
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Status Update#San Quentin State Prison#Linus Covid#General Health#Construction Maintenance#Ac Transit#Cas
LocalNewsMatters.org

AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic

Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required health care facilities to provide COVID testing.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beniciamagazine.com

Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars

1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.  The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Sonoma County Holding Ceremony on the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Wildfires

The community is invited to attend a ceremony at Coffey Park on Sat., Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma are inviting the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires. The event will be held in Coffey Neighborhood Park (1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa) on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian

Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy