Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan Lincoln
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
zip06.com
Business Owner Sentenced for Bid-Rigging, Fraud Schemes
The co-owner of North Haven-based business has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes that targeted both private and public entities, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Thomas F. Langan, co-owner of...
Register Citizen
Dulos defendant Kent Mawhinney summoned to court today for bond hearing
STAMFORD — Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos has been summoned to appear in Superior Court today to address bond and his conditions of release, Judicial Branch officials said. Mawhinney, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit...
Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport
A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Register Citizen
Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl after found flushing drugs down toilet
NEW HAVEN — A Manchester man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Friday for trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors and court documents. David Cintron, 26, and others were federally charged in April 2020 with trafficking fentanyl. When investigators went to arrest Cintron, he was in the bathroom of his Manchester home flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation
WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced David Cintron, 26, to 6½ years of prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in the operation.
Register Citizen
Bristol PD: Hartford man arrested in robbery at gunpoint, fleeing officers case
BRISTOL — Police arrested a 31-year-old Hartford man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint before crashing a car while attempting to flee from officers, officials said. The pursuit began when officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to Webster Bank on Farmington Avenue after a customer told police...
ATM customer robbed at gunpoint at Bristol bank
Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a customer at gunpoint at a Webster Bank ATM before leading officers on a chase and crashing his car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Register Citizen
Stamford police promote 11 officers, most in nearly 20 years
STAMFORD — Eleven city police officers were promoted last week, the most such promotions in a single day in nearly 20 years. In total, two officers were raised to the rank of captain, five officers were promoted to lieutenant and six were granted the rank of sergeant. “These promotions...
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death
A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia
A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested. Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House...
Register Citizen
New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary
One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
Pereira says Saunders doesn’t have proper licenses to tow at Fireside Apartments
There was more controversy in Bridgeport Sunday over the towing practices of a company contracted by the local Housing Authority to tow vehicles at a complex for seniors and people with disabilities.
Register Citizen
Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl
A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of 34-Year-Old In Islip Terrace
A man was charged with murder after police said he fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during an altercation outside of their Long Island home. Eduardo Vega, age 56, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2, and charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Roshane McLaren in Islip Terrace, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Norwich drug dealer caught with 600 bags of fentanyl gets 5 years in federal prison
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man from Norwich will spend 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Baker was stopped by Norwich police on Feb. 3, 2021 for a motor vehicle violation, according to an announcement from the Connecticut U.S. State’s Attorney […]
Comments / 0