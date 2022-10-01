ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

zip06.com

Business Owner Sentenced for Bid-Rigging, Fraud Schemes

The co-owner of North Haven-based business has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes that targeted both private and public entities, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Thomas F. Langan, co-owner of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Dulos defendant Kent Mawhinney summoned to court today for bond hearing

STAMFORD — Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos has been summoned to appear in Superior Court today to address bond and his conditions of release, Judicial Branch officials said. Mawhinney, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl after found flushing drugs down toilet

NEW HAVEN — A Manchester man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Friday for trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors and court documents. David Cintron, 26, and others were federally charged in April 2020 with trafficking fentanyl. When investigators went to arrest Cintron, he was in the bathroom of his Manchester home flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation

WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Register Citizen

Stamford police promote 11 officers, most in nearly 20 years

STAMFORD — Eleven city police officers were promoted last week, the most such promotions in a single day in nearly 20 years. In total, two officers were raised to the rank of captain, five officers were promoted to lieutenant and six were granted the rank of sergeant. “These promotions...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death

A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
Daily Voice

Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested. Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
TOLLAND, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl

A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
HARTFORD, CT

