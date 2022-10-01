Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
County Commissioner Drafts Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Camps on Lewis County Land
Lewis County is not unique in its rising population of unsheltered residents. But, perhaps unlike larger counties in Western Washington, the county could count on one hand the number of homeless encampments where people are living. Still, these encampments present concerns to officials. After touring it in late summer, Commissioner...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
myedmondsnews.com
Mayor Nelson to deliver city budget address remotely Oct. 3
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will deliver his annual budget message in a presentation via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. The address will also include a high-level summary of his administration’s proposed 2023 City of Edmonds Budget. The address can be accessed at this link: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/86381488828. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Deadline Oct. 5 to apply for vacant Position 7 council seat
The deadline to apply for the Edmonds City Council Position 7 vacancy is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Applications are available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17. To...
Homeless service workers in Washington may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief
WASHINGTON - Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places. As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
RELATED PEOPLE
kentreporter.com
Coughing in King County | Shiers
Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com. To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington CeaseFire sponsoring 5K run/walk at Green Lake Oct. 2
Washington CeaseFire is sponsoring a 5k run/walk this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Green Lake Park in Seattle. “We expect up to 150 people to walk or run in the event, and quite a few folks from Edmonds are participating,” said Edmonds resident Larry Wechsler, who serves as president of Washington CeaseFire.
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
myedmondsnews.com
City council scheduled Oct. 4 to discuss ‘minor’ height increase in BD2 zone
Among the items on the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Edmonds City Council agenda: Revisiting a May 24 council discussion about whether to consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet of allowed building height in the BD2 zone and possibly other BD zones. That May 24 discussion occured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rentonreporter.com
Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners
In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board proclaims second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Sept. 27 proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, and received several comments of appreciation for their efforts. While the second Monday in October has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, the date in recent years has become known...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: A proposal to ensure equitable density across Edmonds
The Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommended that single-family residential areas be rezoned for one duplex or two townhouses to increase the supply of affordable housing in Edmonds. Edmonds single-family residential parcels are zoned from 6,000 to 20,000 square feet. If that recommendation is adopted, the following should be implemented to...
Comments / 1