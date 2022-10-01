ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Mayor Nelson to deliver city budget address remotely Oct. 3

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will deliver his annual budget message in a presentation via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. The address will also include a high-level summary of his administration’s proposed 2023 City of Edmonds Budget. The address can be accessed at this link: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/86381488828. A...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reminder: Deadline Oct. 5 to apply for vacant Position 7 council seat

The deadline to apply for the Edmonds City Council Position 7 vacancy is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Applications are available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17. To...
EDMONDS, WA
Big Country News

Homeless service workers in Washington may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief

WASHINGTON - Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places. As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Tommy O'brien
kentreporter.com

Coughing in King County | Shiers

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com. To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington CeaseFire sponsoring 5K run/walk at Green Lake Oct. 2

Washington CeaseFire is sponsoring a 5k run/walk this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Green Lake Park in Seattle. “We expect up to 150 people to walk or run in the event, and quite a few folks from Edmonds are participating,” said Edmonds resident Larry Wechsler, who serves as president of Washington CeaseFire.
SEATTLE, WA
#Lifesaving#Governor#Snohomish Pud#Pud General
rentonreporter.com

Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners

In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School Board proclaims second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Sept. 27 proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, and received several comments of appreciation for their efforts. While the second Monday in October has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, the date in recent years has become known...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: A proposal to ensure equitable density across Edmonds

The Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommended that single-family residential areas be rezoned for one duplex or two townhouses to increase the supply of affordable housing in Edmonds. Edmonds single-family residential parcels are zoned from 6,000 to 20,000 square feet. If that recommendation is adopted, the following should be implemented to...
EDMONDS, WA

