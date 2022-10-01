Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Meta's original Oculus Quest is getting an update two years after being scrapped
Three years after launch, and two years after it was discontinued and replaced by a newer model, the Oculus Quest will finally be getting the hand tracking 2.0 update. That’s right - the precursor to Meta’s hugely popular VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, hasn’t yet been forgotten by Meta, with the Oculus Quest update set to land in October (via Upload VR (opens in new tab)).
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
TechCrunch
Mad Realities’ Devin Lewtan talks onboarding new crypto users through content at TC Sessions: Crypto
While many builders and investors agree that it’s still relatively early in the life cycle of blockchain technology, there’s less of a consensus around exactly what applications will catalyze widespread adoption. Consumer-facing crypto startups are trying to build intuitive products that have low barriers to entry, but how will they actually convince people their products are worth using?
TechCrunch
Waiting for Raspberry Pi: Eben Upton talks supply constraints and demand shock
Go try and buy Pi and you can’t miss how official reseller websites everywhere — such as Pimoroni and SB Components in Europe or AdaFruit in the U.S. — are peppered with ‘Out of Stock’ notifications. Keep looking and you’ll probably stumble across social media...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge
Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of...
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
TechCrunch
Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options
The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.
TechCrunch
Google answers Meta’s video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video
As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his piece about Make-A-Video, text-to-video systems aren’t new. Earlier this year, a group of researchers from Tsinghua University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released CogVideo, which can translate text into reasonably high-fidelity short clips. But Imagen Video appears to be a significant leap over the previous state-of-the-art, showing an aptitude for animating captions that existing systems would have trouble understanding.
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
TechCrunch
Slovenia’s Bunny.net raises a $6M round to offer a ‘developer-friendly’ CDN
Bunny.net has now raised a $6 million funding round led by Runa Capital and Capital Genetics to prove that companies relying on only one provider is a mistake. In June, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 data centers and brought down thousands of websites for over an hour, for instance.
Chinese civil war refugee makes love for Taiwan flag a dining experience
TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Days away from Taiwan's National Day, a long line of people snakes out of Chang Lao-wang's restaurant, where the Chinese civil war refugee displays his ardent love for Taiwan's flag while serving up Yunnan rice noodles to the lunchtime crowd.
TechCrunch
Fandom acquires Metacritic, GameSpot, TV Guide and other entertainment brands in deal worth around $55M
Sources close to Fandom told TechCrunch that the deal cost somewhere in the mid-fifties — so around $55 million. Founded in 2004 by Wikipedia’s co-founder Jimmy Wales and entrepreneur Angela Beesley, Fandom today offers a wiki hosting service and fan platform providing 40 million pages of content and 250,000 wiki communities to inform and entertain fans about their favorite video games, movies and TV series.
UK threatened with second credit rating downgrade; Kwarteng to hold mortgage crisis talks – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as ratings agency Fitch lowers outlook on UK debt to “negative” from “stable”
TechCrunch
Popular censorship circumvention tools face fresh blockade by China
“Starting from October 3, 2022 (Beijing Time), more than 100 users reported that at least one of their TLS-based censorship circumvention servers had been blocked,” writes GFW Report, a censorship monitoring platform focused on China, in a GitHub post. TLS, or transport layer security, is a ubiquitous internet security...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Space billboards using satellites can project ads worldwide at $65m and turn profit, study says
Billboards in space that are made using a swarm of about 50 satellites, can provide global coverage of advertisements and potentially turn a profit at a cost of $65m, a new study has estimated.The research, recently published in the journal Aerospace, calculated the feasibility of satellite formation-flying missions for space advertising.Space-based advertising has been discussed since the Apollo Moon launch era, and current approaches include adding logos on rockets, providing branded food delivery to the International Space Station and even a car being launched to space.Scientists, including those from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia, said...
Yuki Tsunoda back home for Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — There’s no place like home for Yuki Tsunoda, Japan’s only Formula One driver who will be an overwhelming fan favorite in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix. Tsunoda will be wearing a special helmet designed by a fan, he’s all over social media because...
