October 20 LA Senate debate canceled – no commitment from Kennedy

Photo credit Hannah Gaber/USA TODAY

The Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL) has canceled its scheduled October 20 U.S. Senate debate, which would have pitted incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy against Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.

CABL President Barry Erwin says Kennedy’s campaign will not commit to a specific date, citing an uncertain schedule. Erwin feels it is important for candidates to take part in televised forums.

“To talk face-to-face in a live debate with voters, about their issues, about their record, about what they’ve done, what they plan to do in the future, so of course we are disappointed,” said Erwin.

Erwin says CABL provided the candidates with the debate date and time many weeks ago, so the news from the Kennedy camp is a disappointment. He says it’s hard to have an election debate with no incumbent.

Kennedy’s spokesperson Jess Andrews told USA Today Network’s Greg Hilburn there are no announcements to make regarding a debate.

“Sen. Kennedy is very confident in his record; no other first-term Louisiana senator has passed more bills in a first term,” Andrews said. “So I think he’d have a lot more to say and to run on than anybody else in the race.”

Democratic Challenger Gary Chambers calls Kennedy a chicken. Another Democratic Challenger Luke Mixon says Kennedy is not avoiding his opponents but Louisiana voters.

Erwin says a live televised debate gives voters a better idea at who the candidates really are, because they are un-rehearsed and spontaneous. He says more and more political candidates are becoming reluctant to take part.

“I think maybe a lot of that has to do with the rise in social media and the fact that candidates can get the word out in that type of setting that they have a lot more control over they do than in a live debate,” said Erwin.

CABL’s debate is canceled, but Erwin hopes that senate candidates will have at least one before the election.