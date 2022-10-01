ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Retrial begins in Kenyatta Johnson bribery case

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KaUY_0iHTacYN00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The federal bribery trial against City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, his wife and two executives for Southwest Philadelphia charter schools and redevelopments connected to musician Kenny Gamble has started for the second time.

In their opening statements, prosecutor Eric Gibson said Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous partnered up to rake in about $67,000 from Universal Charter Schools, which was started by Gamble who is not charged in this case.

In exchange, they say, Johnson swayed City Hall to pass zoning bills that would benefit Universal Charter redevelopment projects.

Federal officials say Rahim Islam and Shaheid Dawan, who worked for the charter experiencing financial losses at the time, sought a consulting contract with Chavous as her husband worked on zoning deals to line their pockets.

Prosecutors said they have emails, texts, payments, and insider paperwork to prove it, flashing images of some of those items on a screen. They said it will show direct evidence like this as “windows into time” to what they say is a quid pro quo corruption scheme, and that Johnson sold his office to do so.

But each of the defendant’s attorneys noted how this is a “duct tape and glue” investigation to go after a hard-working foursome trying to help their communities.

“There’s so much reasonable doubt, you don’t believe your eyes,” Johnson’s attorney said.

His attorney stated that Chavous wasn’t “picked up at a Wendy’s,” but had established herself as a premier consultant to turn to because of her education and experience working with charter schools and government.  He added that both Johnson and Chavous don’t have a luxury lifestyle, and live in a “regular house in South Philly.”

They added that Johnson had been working with Universal for years both before and after the alleged bribery, and that he worked with them because it’s in his district, adding: “Why would they bribe someone you don’t need to?”

This second trial is expected to last several weeks. The first trial took about four weeks before it went to the jury, with prosecutors calling 20 witnesses and submitting thousands of evidentiary documents . The jury deliberated for nearly a week before it failed to reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.

The six-year investigation into Johnson, Chavous, Rahim Islam and Shaheid Dawan included 150 interviews. A grand jury issued an indictment in January 2020, but the pandemic led to a delay for the first trial until this past March .

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce charges, sentencing in Ogontz shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit and Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced by a judge for attempted murder and related charges for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section. Three people were injured in the shooting. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Universal Charter Schools
Daily Voice

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally

Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor

It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
TRENTON, NJ
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy