Cigar Industry Report: Edition 505 (10/1/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York
One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Morning Glory to Lineup
Southern Draw Cigars has announced a new regular production offering to its lineup known as Morning Glory. The project is dedicated to members of the Southern Draw team. It’s a release that Southern Draw had to postpone until now due to COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain issues. Like many...
Chinese vase estimated to be worth 2,000 pounds sells for 8 million pounds at auction
A Chinese vase estimated to be worth approximately a few thousand dollars was sold for roughly 4,000 times that amount during an auction in France on Saturday when nearly 30 buyers believed it was a rare 18th-century artifact.
Cigar News: Espinosa Cage the Dawg Announced as 18th SmokeInn MicroBlend Release
Smoke Inn has announced its 18th MicroBlend will come from Espinosa Cigars. It’s called Cage the Dawg and its the third time Espinosa Cigars has teamed up with Smoke Inn for a Microblend joining the 601 La Bomba Bunker Buster and 601 La Bomba Bunker Buster FUBAR. The name...
Cigar News: J.C. Newman to Release Limited Edition Brick House Bricktoberfest 2022
For the past five years, J.C. Newman Cigar company has run a promotional campaign in the month of October called Bricktobefest. Each year during the campaign, J.C. Newman has launched a new Brick House branded beer stein that consumers can get for free with a seven-cigar purchase of Brick House cigars at their local retailer. This year, J.C. Newman is adding something else to the festivities – a limited edition cigar called the Brick House Bricktoberfest 2022.
Cigar Review: 20 Acre Farm Toro by Drew Estate
Late in 2021, Drew Estate unveiled an all-new line in its portfolio called 20 Acre Farm. The 20 Acre Farm gets its name from the 20-acre plot of land in Clermont, Florida where Jeff Borysiewicz grows Florida Sun Grown (FSG) tobacco. Borysiewicz is best known as the founder of Corona Cigar Company. In 2013 he bought that plot of land intending to revive tobacco growing in the State of Florida which had ended in 1977. The 20 Acre Farm incorporates the FSG tobacco into the blend highlighted by a Connecticut wrapper. It also introduces a more premium Connecticut Shade offering into the Drew Estate portfolio. Today we take a closer look at the 20 Acre Farm by Drew Estate in the Toro size.
Agile Cigar Review: Oliva Serie V 135th Anniversary Edición Limitada
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Oliva Serie V 135th Anniversary Edición Limitada. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in January 2012 in the No. 4 size.
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Announce Weltschmerz
German Engineered Cigars has announced its third blend in its portfolio, Weltschmerz. This cigar joins RVGN Rauchvergnügen and Raumzeit. Like Raumzit, the Weltschmerz was developed in partnership with Claudio Sgroi. According to German Engineered Cigars, Weltschmerz is German for “a feeling of melancholy and world-weariness.“ The company further says...
Cigar Review: Southern Draw Jacobs Ladder Ascension (Belicoso Fino)
In 2017, Southern Draw Cigars would release a line known as Jacobs Ladder. The cigar gets its name from Southern Draw owners Robert and Sharon Holt’s son Ethan Jacob. There were two common denominators with the Jacobs Ladder line – they feature dark wrappers and they are positioned as being the boldest smokes in the Southern Draw portfolio. Since then Jacobs Ladder has grown into a full fledged brand with several blend offerings. In 2019, Southern Draw would add a second blend known as Jacobs Ladder Brimstone, and late in 2021, Southern Draw would roll out a third blend under the Jacobs Ladder line – Jacobs Ladder – The Ascension. Today we take a closer look at The Ascension.
