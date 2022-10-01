Late in 2021, Drew Estate unveiled an all-new line in its portfolio called 20 Acre Farm. The 20 Acre Farm gets its name from the 20-acre plot of land in Clermont, Florida where Jeff Borysiewicz grows Florida Sun Grown (FSG) tobacco. Borysiewicz is best known as the founder of Corona Cigar Company. In 2013 he bought that plot of land intending to revive tobacco growing in the State of Florida which had ended in 1977. The 20 Acre Farm incorporates the FSG tobacco into the blend highlighted by a Connecticut wrapper. It also introduces a more premium Connecticut Shade offering into the Drew Estate portfolio. Today we take a closer look at the 20 Acre Farm by Drew Estate in the Toro size.

