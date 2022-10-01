ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts

As recovery efforts remain fully underway, the city of Charleston moved to OPCON-3 at noon today, returning the city to normal operations. Damage reports: As of 11:30 a.m., 209 damage reports have been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/. Drainage: Pump stations...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston officials asking citizens for help in assessing storm damage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials have begun assessing damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but they are asking for help from residents to report any damages. City officials are asking citizens to report any degree of damage or water intrusions at northcharleston.org/damage. After those damages are reported, city inspectors will document and follow […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County: Damage Reporting Available

Charleston County Government is assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Residents can call 1-800-451-1954 to report any damage to homes or property. Shelters will remain open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Buses will take people from shelters back to their original pickup locations beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Charleston County will move to OPCON 2 at 8 p.m. County offices will resume normal operations on Monday, October 3.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement

Campbell Thicket Road (the unpaved portion only) from South Carolina Highway 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will continue to be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm from October 3rd through October 13th. Edisto Electric Cooperative is currently upgrading their sub station and...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites

All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC

