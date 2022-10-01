Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts
As recovery efforts remain fully underway, the city of Charleston moved to OPCON-3 at noon today, returning the city to normal operations. Damage reports: As of 11:30 a.m., 209 damage reports have been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/. Drainage: Pump stations...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: The beach shuttle isn't too popular, but could be with 1 tweak
You'd think a free bus to the beach is just a party waiting to happen. But this summer, CARTA’s Beach Reach shuttle to the Isle of Palms departed Mount Pleasant every hour with an average of less than two people onboard. Which means most days it could’ve saved gas...
The Post and Courier
Behre: I urged a bike lane on the Wappoo Creek bridge, then a truck hit my bike
I knew that crossing the Wappoo Creek bridge by bike or on foot was dangerous years before a vehicle struck my bike atop the bridge last week. That's probably why my story doesn't have a grimmer ending. With the arrival of cooler fall weather, it seemed like a perfect time...
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
North Charleston officials asking citizens for help in assessing storm damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials have begun assessing damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but they are asking for help from residents to report any damages. City officials are asking citizens to report any degree of damage or water intrusions at northcharleston.org/damage. After those damages are reported, city inspectors will document and follow […]
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County: Damage Reporting Available
Charleston County Government is assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Residents can call 1-800-451-1954 to report any damage to homes or property. Shelters will remain open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Buses will take people from shelters back to their original pickup locations beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Charleston County will move to OPCON 2 at 8 p.m. County offices will resume normal operations on Monday, October 3.
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement
Campbell Thicket Road (the unpaved portion only) from South Carolina Highway 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will continue to be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm from October 3rd through October 13th. Edisto Electric Cooperative is currently upgrading their sub station and...
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites
All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
The Post and Courier
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
