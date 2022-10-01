The Pacific Crest Trail in the United States is a very long hike, stretching from close to the Mexican border in Southern California to the Canadian border with the state of Washington. It spans a total distance of 2,650 miles through the states of California, Oregon and Washington, according to Lonely Planet. The trek is especially difficult because of the altitude changes and the resultant changes in weather. It could be 90 degrees one day and freezing on another. While many of us dread a simple 15-minute workout, a 71-year-old has managed to finish the grueling trek. According to Instagram users Auti and Chris (@humping_north), "Pa'at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653-mile trail."

