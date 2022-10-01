ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Hanahan, SC
Hanahan, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry

This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
CHARLESTON, SC
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
momcollective.com

Explore SC: Bee City Zoo

I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC

