Tree knocked down in front of Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — One tree with several branches has been knocked down in front of the Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street. Meeting Street is closed while crews work on removing debris from the road.
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
Calm after the storm: Rainbows pop up along Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the Soth Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City.
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Ian causes flash flooding, tears roofs, brings down trees in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian slammed into the South Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. on Friday. The storm’s second landfall happened just South of Georgetown. In Charleston, Ian caused flash flooding, tore off roofs, and brought down trees. The wind was wild. When Hurricane Ian blew into Charleston, the Spanish moss the city is […]
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
People flock to Bert's Market on Folly Beach throughout Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Despite all the storm warnings and watches Friday, it was business as usual for some Folly Beach restaurants and shops. One resident said after every storm, give it a few minutes, and the whole island will flock to Bert's Market. Technically Bert's never closed...
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry
This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach
On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo
I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County on Saturday. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon. Reports say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle […]
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
