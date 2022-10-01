Read full article on original website
Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
King 5 TV: Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis
The Tacoma Fire Department aims to break down the stigma of seeking mental health help in an hour-long documentary titled, “The Call We Carry.”. See the King 5 news segment here.
County Commissioner Drafts Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Camps on Lewis County Land
Lewis County is not unique in its rising population of unsheltered residents. But, perhaps unlike larger counties in Western Washington, the county could count on one hand the number of homeless encampments where people are living. Still, these encampments present concerns to officials. After touring it in late summer, Commissioner...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
Edmonds School Board proclaims second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Sept. 27 proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, and received several comments of appreciation for their efforts. While the second Monday in October has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, the date in recent years has become known...
Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas
Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team
City of Lakewood announcement. Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority. Current openings include:. Civil Engineer. Communications Coordinator. Court Compliance...
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
