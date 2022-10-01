ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail

City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources

TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Edmonds School Board proclaims second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Sept. 27 proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, and received several comments of appreciation for their efforts. While the second Monday in October has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, the date in recent years has become known...
EDMONDS, WA
kentreporter.com

Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas

Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

4 injured in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team

City of Lakewood announcement. Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority. Current openings include:. Civil Engineer. Communications Coordinator. Court Compliance...
LAKEWOOD, WA

