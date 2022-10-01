Read full article on original website
No timeline for Office of Independent Investigations use of force cases to begin
After protests erupted around the nation following the death of George Floyd in 2020, one of the main demands here in Washington was that cops no longer investigate cops involved in deadly use of force cases. The effort to require independent investigations began with I-940, an initiative to the legislature...
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
KUOW
WA recently expanded voting access for formerly incarcerated people. But barriers remain
Washington state now gives everyone convicted of a felony the right to vote as soon as they leave prison. But some challenges remain for people who were once incarcerated when it comes to casting their ballots. Alyssa Knight can remember the first time she voted: It was a special election...
mltnews.com
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
Yakima Herald Republic
Federal Way officer says Robert Lightfeather pointed gun before police shooting
A Federal Way police officer testified Thursday that Robert Lightfeather pointed a gun at his face and "racked the slide" before the officer shot him repeatedly — "as fast as I could" — until Lightfeather crumpled to the pavement of a Pacific Highway South car wash in 2017.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Redistricting Commission Caters to the Wealthy, New Evidence in Hunt for Durkan's CHOP Texts, Putin Illegally Annexes Eastern Ukraine
Drip, drip, drip: Slowly but surely, Lewis Kamb is going to uncover what happened to former Mayor Jenny Durkan's CHOP texts. His latest dispatch from the hunt includes a new report from an ongoing lawsuit against the City that alleges 191 texts were manually deleted from Durkan's phone, contradicting her earlier contention that a factory reset following the phone's unexpected bath in a tide pool was solely responsible for the missing records.
myedmondsnews.com
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home
SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
whatcom-news.com
WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
Pedestrian killed by driver fleeing North Seattle shooting, police say
SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting scene in north Seattle early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Detectives are investigating. Police responded to the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast after reports of shots fired at around 12:05...
