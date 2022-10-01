Dodgers: Why Did Andrew Heaney Pitch in Relief?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why he used Brusdar Graterol as the opener and Andrew Heaney out of the bullpen in Thursday's game.

In Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to use Brusdar Graterol as an "opener," with Bazooka throwing the first inning and Andrew Heaney, normally a starter, coming out of the bullpen starting with the second inning.

After the game, Roberts was asked about his reasoning for using Graterol and Heaney in that way, and his answer suggests it was all about Heaney, as reported by Jim Alexander in the Orange County Register .

“It’s just something to continue to give us optionality going forward,” Roberts said. “Andrew’s been a starter his entire career. So to kind of give him a little opportunity to come out of the ’pen and see what that’s like, feel what that’s like, just made a lot of sense.”

I know what you're thinking: Is 'optionality' a word? Turns out it is, and it means, "The quality of being available to be chosen but not obligatory." Which is actually a pretty perfect way to describe the idea of Heaney pitching out of the bullpen in the postseason.

Heaney has been outstanding at times this season, but there have also been times when his susceptibility to the longball has caught up with him. It was no surprise that Roberts might deploy Heaney in this way against the Padres, who have one of the best power-hitting righties in baseball batting third for them.

In the end, because Graterol struggled a bit in the first inning, Heaney's four innings included two Machado plate appearances. He struck out Manny with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, then allowed a two-out double to him in the fifth. Overall, Heaney struck out six in his four shutout innings.

With Tony Gonsolin returning from the injured list on Monday and Dustin May hopefully part of the NLDS conversation, the Dodgers have a lot of options for their fourth starter. Having the optionality of using Heaney out of the bullpen makes a lot of sense.

In 2021, it seemed like the Dodgers were using an opener or a bullpen game every other day — they had 13 games started by guys who were normally relievers. Thursday was only the second time they've done it this year, after a September 4 game (also against the Padres) that was supposed to be an opener but turned into a bullpen game when it took Ryan Pepiot 74 pitches to get through two-plus innings.

So it's not likely the Dodgers are seriously considering using openers in the postseason. This game was all about Heaney getting comfortable coming on in relief.