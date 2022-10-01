ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Why Did Andrew Heaney Pitch in Relief?

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns7dB_0iHTVeHM00

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why he used Brusdar Graterol as the opener and Andrew Heaney out of the bullpen in Thursday's game.

In Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to use Brusdar Graterol as an "opener," with Bazooka throwing the first inning and Andrew Heaney, normally a starter, coming out of the bullpen starting with the second inning.

After the game, Roberts was asked about his reasoning for using Graterol and Heaney in that way, and his answer suggests it was all about Heaney, as reported by Jim Alexander in the Orange County Register .

“It’s just something to continue to give us optionality going forward,” Roberts said. “Andrew’s been a starter his entire career. So to kind of give him a little opportunity to come out of the ’pen and see what that’s like, feel what that’s like, just made a lot of sense.”

I know what you're thinking: Is 'optionality' a word? Turns out it is, and it means, "The quality of being available to be chosen but not obligatory." Which is actually a pretty perfect way to describe the idea of Heaney pitching out of the bullpen in the postseason.

Heaney has been outstanding at times this season, but there have also been times when his susceptibility to the longball has caught up with him. It was no surprise that Roberts might deploy Heaney in this way against the Padres, who have one of the best power-hitting righties in baseball batting third for them.

In the end, because Graterol struggled a bit in the first inning, Heaney's four innings included two Machado plate appearances. He struck out Manny with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, then allowed a two-out double to him in the fifth. Overall, Heaney struck out six in his four shutout innings.

With Tony Gonsolin returning from the injured list on Monday and Dustin May hopefully part of the NLDS conversation, the Dodgers have a lot of options for their fourth starter. Having the optionality of using Heaney out of the bullpen makes a lot of sense.

In 2021, it seemed like the Dodgers were using an opener or a bullpen game every other day — they had 13 games started by guys who were normally relievers. Thursday was only the second time they've done it this year, after a September 4 game (also against the Padres) that was supposed to be an opener but turned into a bullpen game when it took Ryan Pepiot 74 pitches to get through two-plus innings.

So it's not likely the Dodgers are seriously considering using openers in the postseason. This game was all about Heaney getting comfortable coming on in relief.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Dustin May
Person
Andrew Heaney
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com

Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa

With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy